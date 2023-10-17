Cuban Actor Carlos Massola Speaks Out: Feeling Censored, Freedom of Expression, and Distancing from Family

Cuban Actor Carlos Massola Speaks Out Against Censorship in Interview with Independent Media

In a recent interview with independent media outlet CubaNet, Cuban actor Carlos Massola expressed his frustration with the censorship he faces in his home country and the strain it has placed on his relationship with his cousin, fellow actress and presenter Edith Massola.

Carlos Massola began by reflecting on his father, also named Carlos Massola, who was a television announcer. He explained that his father was never involved in any political activities or belonged to the Communist Party. However, due to his refusal to engage in political matters, Carlos Massola Sr. was removed from his television anchor position and relegated to Radio Reloj until his passing 18 years ago.

Carlos Massola Jr. gained recent prominence for expressing his opinions on the situation in Cuba through social media platforms. He has been vocal in calling for significant changes in the country, including the release of political prisoners, the resignation of current leaders, and addressing the ongoing scarcity and crisis that millions of Cubans are facing.

In contrast, Edith Massola, Carlos Massola’s cousin, has taken a different stance, aligning herself with the regime and frequently appearing as a presenter at official events or promoting Cuba as a tourist destination. Carlos Massola expressed gratitude for her support during a tourism fair, where she showcased Cuba as a cultural destination alongside him.

However, their differing viewpoints and affiliations have driven a wedge between them. Carlos Massola revealed that when he attempts to contact Edith, she does not answer or acknowledge his efforts. He speculated that fear may be the underlying reason behind her distance, remarking that it seems she is afraid to establish contact with him.

When questioned about the silence of other artists concerning the situation in Cuba, Carlos Massola urged them to stand up for their suffering compatriots. He emphasized the need for solidarity and support, stressing that artists should not be afraid to show their faces and speak out against the challenging conditions Cuban citizens face.

Despite the potential consequences of exercising his freedom of expression in a totalitarian communist regime, Carlos Massola does not fear state security. However, he has experienced instances where his actions were hindered, such as when his photo with children at a school was prohibited from being posted on social media by authorities.

Carlos Massola finds solace in the support of his family, particularly his daughter and her mother. While his daughter’s mother occasionally fears the repercussions of his outspokenness, Carlos Massola believes that remaining silent would be even more detrimental. He understands that he may not be able to solve all of Cuba’s problems but refuses to stay silent—no one can stop him from expressing his thoughts.

Nonetheless, Carlos Massola has lost hope for his future in Cuba. Feeling that he has exhausted all possibilities within the country, he desires to leave and seek opportunities elsewhere. Emigrating would also enable him to help support his family back home, a sentiment shared by numerous Cubans who yearn for a better life outside their homeland.

Carlos Massola concluded the interview by acknowledging that his decision to emigrate may attract criticism. Nevertheless, he stands firm in his desire to leave, emphasizing that many Cubans share his sentiments and believe that “Cuba is slipping away.”

Carlos Massola’s brave and unwavering stance against censorship has shed light on the ongoing challenges faced by artists in Cuba who wish to exercise their freedom of expression. His outspokenness serves as a poignant reminder of the importance of solidarity and support for those suffering under oppressive regimes.

