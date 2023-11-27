Cuban celebrates the death of Fidel Castro with machetes with cake

Cuban in Montreal Celebrates Fidel Castro’s Death Anniversary with Unusual Tribute

Yanel Raúl Nieves González, a Cuban resident in Montreal, Canada, chose a rather unconventional way to mark the anniversary of the death of Cuban dictator Fidel Castro. In a video posted on his social networks, Nieves González can be seen attacking a cake with Castro’s photo and the inscription “I am not Fidel” using a machete. He expressed his disdain for Castro and the suffering he believes the late dictator inflicted on the Cuban people.

Nieves González also took the opportunity to remind his fellow Cubans on the island that if they cannot afford pork by the end of the year, they should hold Castro responsible. Additionally, he posted a provocative message on Facebook, expressing joy at Castro’s death and condemning him to the depths of hell.

This display of ridicule and contempt for Castro’s legacy was not isolated, as Cubans flooded social media with memes and critical messages aimed at the late dictator on the anniversary of his death. Many of these messages were sarcastic and humorous, blaming Castro for the current misfortunes in Cuba and questioning the government’s inefficiency in managing the country.

In a surprising twist, a video also surfaced showing a drunk Cuban in the streets of Miami celebrating Castro’s death anniversary and referring to him as “The Man of the Country.” The man, holding a can of drink, cheered for the deceased dictator, highlighting the divisiveness of Castro’s legacy and the strong emotions it still stirs among Cuban exiles.

The anniversary of Fidel Castro’s death has become an occasion for both ridicule and reflection, as Cubans both on the island and abroad continue to grapple with the impact of his rule and the ongoing challenges facing Cuba.