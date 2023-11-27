President Petro prioritized a new security policy for some cities in the country, but excluded Cali

President Petro’s omission of Cali in new security policy causes concern

After this Sunday, November 26, the Director General of the Police, William Salamanca, assured that the respective efforts are being made for 400 members of the Police to arrive in Bogotá, the President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro, stated that This action corresponds to a new security policy.

Due to the various insecurity problems in Cali, citizens ask the National Government for greater attention and concrete actions to combat this problem. What is sought with this initiative is to attack the criminal organizations that operate in the country’s capital and some other cities. Structures that, according to the Colombian President, receive help from “some politicians,” as he made known through his X (Twitter) account.

“I want Bogotá, Barranquilla, Cartagena, Cúcuta to be the outposts of my Government’s new security policy: In-depth police intelligence to dismantle the large gangs that are growing, even with the help of some politicians,” the President wrote on said social network.

What the Head of State said has caused great indignation among his Cali followers, since the capital of Valle del Cauca was one of the cities where Petro received great support to become President in 2022.

So then, one of the first to react was the councilor, Juan Martín Bravo, who assured that it is regrettable that President Petro left out Cali, within the police intelligence plans.

“It is a regrettable fact for the city, since Cali is the most violent city in Colombia and number 32 in the world. I do not understand how it was excluded, when the figures show the great problems that exist, so far in 2023 alone, more than 900 homicides have been recorded. It’s not fair,” said the councilor.

Likewise, the Valle del Cauca politician called on the National Government so that the head of state can reconsider this decision. “Concrete actions must be taken in the city and in this way, transform the anxiety of the people of Cali into something positive,” Bravo pointed out.

For his part, Andrés Felipe Galindo, member of the Empalme commission of the elected mayor of the city, Alejandro Eder, expressed himself through his social networks about Petro’s distressing message.

Duvalier Sánchez, representative to the Chamber for the Valley, also did not hesitate to react and assured that “Cali has lost 14% of police men, who helped improve security and this has not been possible, that from the national government with the different Ministers of Defense nor with the generals can it be improved.”

The city urgently requests greater reinforcement for the Police and that concrete and severe actions be taken for those who threaten the tranquility and integrity of people.

The congressman also highlighted that it is very surprising that among the priorities in terms of security and reinforcements by the Police, which Petro mentions, the city of Cali is not included.

“The city has a special condition because it is here where all drug trafficking activities are negotiated, the entire issue of money laundering and where common crime, hitmen and illegal groups also come into play. This puts Cali in check and special and priority attention is needed,” said Sánchez.

And he added: “A reinforcement of men, security teams and police intelligence is needed to change this situation. So the demand and call to the National Government is to rethink the prioritized cities and include Cali.”

Likewise, the elected councilor of Cali, Edison Giraldo, regretted the statements of the Colombian president, understanding that crime rates are increasing and there are few police units in the city to combat these scourges.

Milton Castrillón, councilor of Cali, agrees with this, and rejected what the President wrote, because according to him, in the face of insecurity and social problems in the city, the National Government has been elusive and that is why he regrets the exclusion of the ‘sultana of the Valley’ on issues of this nature.

The lobbyist was also precise in saying that the current administration of Jorge Iván Ospina lacked political pressure with the National Government to find strong solutions for the city.

There are several cases of homicides, robberies and common crime that are recorded in Cali, weekly. The people of Cali are tired of the few actions of the Government.

It is worth mentioning that El País tried to communicate with the Ministry of Security and Justice, to find out its official statement, but from its communications office they reported that on Monday, November 27, the secretary, Jimmy Dranguet, will speak about this disturbing situation.

There are several voices that have rejected President Petro for not including Cali in this security plan. Citizens deeply regret the situation.

