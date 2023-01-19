Julian Andres Santa

The Colombian National Team prepares its first friendly of 2023, so next Saturday, January 28, the Tricolor will face the United States team to begin preparation for the South American Qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup. This is how the Argentine technical director , Néstor Lorenzo, announced the list of the 20 players summoned to face this duel in US territory, where the call of the pereiran attacker Juan Camilo Hernández stands out.

The ‘Cucho’ returns

Last week “Cucho” had stated that he was working hard to earn a place in the senior team again and this time the opportunity that he will undoubtedly seek to make the most of will open up again.

Pereira contributes a player

It also stands out that the current Colombian soccer champion, Deportivo Pereira, contributes one of his soccer players to the call. This is midfielder Yílmar Velásquez, who will have his first experience with the Tricolor in the absolute category. In this way, he will not be able to be in the commitment of the second date of the League, where the Matecañas will receive Millonarios at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas.

Like Hernández, another of the former players who wore the shirt of the Risaraldense team is the midfielder Jorman Davíd Campuzano, who has a good present at Giresunspor in Turkey.

The 20 players summoned

Juan David Mosquera, Portland Timbers

Santiago Moreno, Portland Timbers

Nicolás Hernández, CA Paranaense

Dylan Borrero, New England Revolution

Juan Camilo Hernandez, Columbus Crew

Cristian Arango, LAFC

Diego Valoyes, CA Workshops

Jorman Campuzano, Giresunspor

Alexis Perez, Giresunspor

Frank Fabra, Boca Juniors

Andres Reyes, NY Redbull

Andrés Llinas, Millionaires FC

Alvaro Montero, Millonarios FC

Daniel Ruiz, Millionaires FC

Daniel Cataño, Millionaires FC

Junior Hernandez, Sports Tolima

Juan Camilo Portilla, America from Cali

Yilmar Velasquez, Deportivo Pereira

Diber Cambindo, Independent Medellin

Jose Luis Chunga, Petroleum Alliance

About the calls for this friendly

From the call, it stands out that nine players currently play in the Colombian League, being the competition that contributes the most, Millonarios also tops the list by having four of their talents, which will be low for the duel against Deportivo Pereira.

Continuing with the details of the calls, six of them are active in the Major League Soccer, Major League of the United States; two in Turkey and Argentina and one in Brazil. Finally, nine of the 20 are called for the first time.