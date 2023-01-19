Renault grows outside Europe

Outside the old continent, Renault is growing in key markets. Sales volumes, which reached 634,124 units, are up on 2021. The share of sales outside Europe reached 43.2% of the brand’s total sales. Turkey, with a volume of 99,639 vehicles sold (+22 6% compared to 2021) and a market share growing by 1.7 points, to 12.7%, has become Renault’s fourth market, where the product range responds perfectly to local needs.

In Morocco, sales volumes grew by 11.4% to 26,385 units, while the market share broke the record of the last ten years with 16.3% (+2.9 points).

In India, sales decreased by 9% and market share by 0.7 points. However, Renault remains the leading European brand on the Indian market.

In Latin America, Renault increased sales to 283,116 units, or +8% compared to 2021. Sales volumes grew by 26% in Argentina and 30% in Mexico thanks to the success of the Kwid, the fourth best-selling vehicle to individuals in Latin America. In Colombia, Renault is the leader thanks to Duster, the best-selling vehicle on the market.

Dacia grows by 6.8% in 2022

The Dacia brand recorded 573,800 units sold in 2022, i.e. a growth of 6.8% compared to 2021. The low-cost brand of the Renault group confirms itself in third place on the European podium of private sales, with a record market share of 7.6%. A success due, in particular, to four models renewed with the new brand identity: Sandero: first vehicle sold to private individuals in Europe since 2017; Duster, the second vehicle sold to private individuals in Europe and the first SUV sold to private individuals since 2018; Jogger, in the first year of marketing, the second vehicle in the C segment (except SUVs) sold to private individuals in Europe; Spring, third electric vehicle sold to private individuals in Europe.