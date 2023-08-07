Billionaires’ cage fight: Elon Musk thinks he can win

Elon Musk claims to be preparing for the fight with kettlebells. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images and Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Elon Musk is very hot again for a possible fight with Mark Zuckerberg.

He wants the world to know that he weighs 136 kilos.

It’s unclear how much Musk weighs and if this fight will even happen.

Elon Musk wants people to know that he weighs 136 kilograms and could stand a chance against Mark Zuckerberg in a cage fight.

It all started with one on Sunday Contribution by Ed Krassenstein on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. Krassenstein is a self-proclaimed journalist. He is probably best known for being Suspended from Twitter in 2019 for trolling tweets from then-President Trump. In 2022, he was reinstated on the platform.

In the post, Krassenstein presented a “fight map” of the much-hyped Zuckerberg vs. Musk fight. He described Musk as about 1.88 meters tall and reportedly weighs 84 kilos. He was “built like a crash test dummy”. Zuckerberg, on the other hand, is about 70 kilograms and “one of the stronger nerds you meet,” wrote Krassenstein.

“I weigh at least 300 pounds”

First of all, we don’t know the weight of the two tech moguls, nor where Krassenstein’s information came from. However, Musk took the bait and joined the conversation. “I weigh at least 300 pounds”, i.e. about 136 kilograms, answered Musk. He seemed to contradict Krassenstein’s characterization of his weight class.

In another reply to the thread, Musk assessed his chances of winning a cage fight against Zuckerberg. “If the fight is short, I probably win. If he’s long, he might win because of his stamina.” wrote Musk. “I’m a lot taller and there’s a reason MMA (mixed martial arts) has weight classes.”

Zuckerberg war skeptical about Musk’s intentionsto show up for the Tech Bros Showdown. “I suggested August 26th when he first challenged me. But he hasn’t confirmed anything yet. I’m not holding my breath,” the Meta CEO wrote on Sunday on threads.

After a month of radio silence Meanwhile, Musk is hot for the fight again over the specifics of when and where the billionaires plan to beat each other up. On Sunday, he announced that the Zuckerberg vs. Musk cage fight would be streamed live on X, with all proceeds going to a veterans’ charity.

Musk also claimed that he lifts 20 kilo weightsone “build muscle‘ and prepare for battle. However, no firm dates have been announced yet, so despite all the hubbub and slugfest between the two, the fight is still up in the air.

