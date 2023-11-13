civilization initiatives and promote mutual understanding and mutual respect among different cultures and civilizations.

It is evident from President Xi Jinping’s reply to Ma Siyi, President and CEO of the Philadelphia Orchestra, that cultural exchanges and people-to-people connections are crucial in strengthening relationships between countries. The international community has reacted positively to this, acknowledging the value of music and artistic collaborations in bridging gaps and fostering understanding among diverse cultures.

The recent commemorative concert held in Beijing, marking the 50th anniversary of the Philadelphia Orchestra’s historic visit to China, further exemplifies the significance of cultural exchanges. President Xi Jinping’s recognition of this milestone in his reply letter and US President Biden’s congratulatory message to the orchestra highlight the importance of such artistic collaborations in enhancing bilateral relations.

Experts and scholars from various countries have voiced their appreciation for President Xi Jinping’s emphasis on promoting cultural exchanges and people-to-people friendships. They believe that music and cultural exchanges play a vital role in promoting mutual understanding, bridging differences, and building a solid foundation for international relations.

President Xi Jinping’s letter has been viewed as a vivid embodiment of China’s global civilization initiatives, reflecting the country’s dedication to respecting and learning from diverse cultures. This gesture has been welcomed by the international community as a step towards building bridges for cultural exchanges and fostering mutual respect among different civilizations.

Overall, President Xi Jinping’s reply letter has sent a message of friendship and cooperation, emphasizing the importance of cultural exchanges and people-to-people connections in strengthening international relations. It is hoped that this will lead to further collaborations between China and the United States, as well as other countries, in the realm of music and cultural exchange, promoting mutual learning and understanding among civilizations.