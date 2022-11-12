HEART. Mourning in the populous hilltop village of Ronchi di Cuorgnè for the disappearance of Giacomo Trione at the age of 87 at the hospital of Ivrea on Thursday 3 November, known and esteemed by all as “Giacolino”.

Giacomo Trione was an appreciated producer of quality apples and for several years he held the position of chairman of the Board of Directors of the historic worker and pension society (Soms) dei Ronchi San Bernardo, of which he continued to remain a shareholder even after the end of his mandate at the head of the association which wanted to express condolences and closeness to the family of “Giacolino” by putting up a special funeral poster.

Trione was the brother-in-law of the former mayor of Cuorgnè, Ernesto Bosone, who led the city of the two towers from 1975 to 1980. The funeral of Giacomo Trione, who leaves behind his wife Mariuccia, his children Gilberto with Laura, Fabrizio, his grandchildren Federica and Matteo, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews and cousins, took place on the afternoon of Monday 7 November in the parish church of San Dalmazzo.

“A citizen left us who deeply loved our city and spent his time making it grow,” the municipal administration said, expressing closeness and condolences to the “Giacolino” family. –