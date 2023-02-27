A language that is too technical and complex to the point of becoming almost incomprehensible and impacting operations in terms of investments and strategies: this is one of the main obstacles toadoption of cybersecurity solutions by Italian companiesand according to what emerges from a survey carried out by Kaspersky.

“Executives struggle to discuss adoption of new cybersecurity solutions due to abundance of complex technical terms and concepts used by IT leaders. The latter for their part struggle to get their budgets increased, as C-level executives expect them to use business strategies to justify their activities – he explains Ivan Vassunov, Vp Corporate Products di Kaspersky. “Today, in a challenging economic environment and complicated threat landscape, mutual understanding becomes more important than ever to business continuity. To avoid further cybersecurity risks it is essential that both teams use a common language that they understand.”

The results of the survey

The study reveals that almost a third of top executives (29%) think information security officers should communicate IT risks better and that only 9% admit that they have some difficulty explaining aspects of their job to non-IT colleagues and executives. Against IT staff attribute the reduction in cybersecurity budgets to the lack of attention given to the issue by top management.

Top 5 cyber threats and how to counter them

Differences sharpen when you get into the details of the issues: according to C-level executives, the three most difficult topics to discuss with IT staff are: the adoption of new security solutions (36%), changes to cybersecurity (25%) and IT security team performance evaluation (27%). For IT professionals, however, these are: the need to increase the budget allocated to IT security (41.8%), the awareness of employees on cybersecurity (43.2%) and the expansion of the IT security team (34, 3%).

Most of the interviewees agree that the most effective ways to encourage discussion on IT security issues are represented bychoice of concrete examples and the support of reports and numbers. C-level executives also state that referencing expert opinions (29%) would improve understanding of cybersecurity issues and IT teams believe threat testimonials (43.8%) help them communicate better with executives.

@ALL RIGHTS RESERVED