Czech Republic observes day of national mourning after shooting at Prague university

© AP

Shortly before Christmas, the Czech Republic commemorated the dead and injured in the shooting at Charles University in Prague on Saturday with a day of national mourning. Flags were flown at half-mast on public buildings such as schools and town halls. At noon, people observed a minute of silence, and bells rang throughout the country. Most Christmas events were cancelled.

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 5:12 PM

A 24-year-old student killed 14 people in the main building of the Philosophy Faculty in central Prague on Thursday. The perpetrator then committed suicide, according to the police. He had a large arsenal of weapons. The gunman is also linked to the murders of his father and that of a hiker and his daughter a week ago.

A memorial service took place in St. Vitus Cathedral, part of Prague Castle, in which Czech President Petr Pavel also took part. A rose was brought to the altar for each victim. “We are all trying to create a paradise on earth, but the reality of life shows us that evil exists,” said Jan Graubner, the Archbishop of Prague. He asked to draw conclusions. “We are seeing an increase in depression and suicide in children and young people, but we are only talking about increasing the number of psychiatrists.”

People laid flowers and lit candles in front of the university buildings in Prague. Expressions of condolence came from many parts of the world. Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, wrote on X, the former Twitter: “Europe stands by your side in this difficult time.”

© AP

© AP

© AP

© EPA-EFE

Share this: Facebook

X

