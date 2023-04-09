Asck and Unisport shattered Anges de Notsè and As Togo port respectively. Kakadl didn’t give up in the race to hold as the Ace OTR was held in check and Sémassi put a stop to Tambo in his tracks. This is the table of the D1 Lonato at the end of the 23rd day.

This act 23 of the D1 Lonato was played over three days, namely Thursday, Friday and Saturday. It’s a day without for Anges de Notsè and As Togo port. After their fine victory last weekend against Unisport 4 goals to 0, Anges FC was severely corrected on Friday by Asck. As a revenge shot, the Chauffeurs beat the Habitants du Ciel 5 goals to 0. It’s almost the same for As Togo port who paid for Unisport de Kouloundè 3 goals to 0.

Sémassi traveling to Atakpamé put an end to Tambo’s unbeaten streak. The Warriors of Tchaoudjo won on the smallest of marks, a goal to nil. Dyto also performed the minimum service in front of Entente II of Lomé a goal to nil. And it is Kakadl FC which is in the process of ensuring its maintenance in the elite division. The Doufelgou club dominated Sara FC in the process of relegation 2 goals to 0.

Three draws marked the 23rd chapter of D1 Lonato. Gomido de Kpalimé and his new trainer Tony Agbéssi stood up to the leader Asko de Kara. Score of the meeting, 0 goals everywhere. Parity score also between FC Espoir du Zio and Gbohloé-Su des Lacs 1-1. The same score sanctioned the opposition As Binah # As OTR.

The average goal per game at the end of this day is 2. A total of 16 goals were scored in all eight games. Five victories including one away and three draws were recorded. The most goals were scored during the Asck #Anges game. The nets shook five times in this opposition. The day saw three top scorers. They are Sylvain Karango from Kakadl FC, Amoudane Ouro-Ayéva from Asck and Abdoul-Hakimou Alarou from Unisport de Kouloundè. The three days each scored two goals.

Nothing has changed at the top of the scoring charts. Germain Napo Sonhaye of Dyto and Ouattara Abdoul Moutalabou of Asko keep the torch with 11 goals each. Akoro Bilali de l’Asck comes third with 10 goals. Richmond Owussu of Tambo de Datcha and Abdoul Malick Amidou of the Angels have 9 goals each. 8 goals on the clock for Yéré Justin from Asko and Tchagandji Zourkanéni from Sara FC. In the game bags of Kossivi Aziakonou des Anges and Akpaho Marius de Gbohloé-Su there are 7 achievements for each. Donou Kokou of Espoir FC, Ouro-Salim Abdoul Razak of Entente II and Ouro-Nimini Nazif of As OTR are at 6 goals.

Results and scorers

Kakadl FC 2 (33′ & 38′ Sylvain Karango X2) # 0 Sara FC

Asck 5 (26’Marouf Ouro-Tagba; 38′ & 83′ Amoudane Ouro-Ayéva X2; Mani Ougadja; 90′ Coulibaly Abdoul-Razack) # 0 is specified

FC Espoir 1(64’Kouami Assouka) #1(17′ Akpaho Marius) Gbohloé-Su

Dyto 1 (67′ Komi Komlavi) # 0 Entente II

Gumido 0 # 0 A lot

As Binah 1(18′ Isikor Abraham) # 1(64’Ouro-Nimini Nazif) As OTR

Foot 0 # 1(39′ Abel Avuto) Semassi

Unisport 3(55′ & 78′ Abdoul-Hakimou Alarou X2; 67′ Ouro-Akoo Wasiou) # 0 As Togo port

Ranking

1- ASKO 46 pts +20 (-3M)

2- ASCK 45 pts +21

3-DYTO 41 pts +14

4-AS OTR 37 points + 6

5- Sémassi 36 pts + 8 (-1M)

6- AS Gbohloe Su 34 pts +3

7- AS Binah 34 Pts+3

8- Unisport 32 pts -2

9-Gomido FC 26 pts -3

10- Tambo 26 points -5

11-Entente ll 25 pts -3 (-1M)

12- Espoir FC 25 points -6

13-Kakadl 23 pts -13

14 -AS Togoport 19 pts -10

15- Anges FC 17 pts -14 (-1 M)

16 -Sarah FC 15 pts -20