Police patrol car murderers arrested in Neiva

After an intense reaction operation deployed by the authorities in response to the atrocious murder of the Police patrol car, Paula Cristina Ortega Córdoba, the two alleged perpetrators of the crime were captured on the Neiva Vegalarga road.

The operation led to the apprehension of the subjects in the jurisdiction of the village of San Antonio de Anaconia, on the route to the village of Vegalarga. At the time of her arrest, the authorities seized two pistol-type firearms, one of which is presumed to have belonged to the murdered patrol car, as well as a grenade.

The brutal crime was perpetrated this Wednesday afternoon on the main road of the Calixto neighborhood, while the patrol car was on its way to receive an appointment. The subjects approached the young officer and without saying a word from her, shot her at least five times, taking her life and stealing her endowment weapon.

After committing the murder, the criminals fled aboard a black XTX 250 motorcycle with green details, heading towards the east of Neiva. However, thanks to the rapid response of the authorities and a coordinated effort between different police units, the alleged murderers were intercepted and captured.

The news of the arrest of these individuals has been received with relief and satisfaction by the community and the colleagues of the deceased patrol car. The case has generated widespread commotion in the city.

In a caravan escorted by uniformed officers, the two men were transferred to the Police command in Neiva, where they are waiting to be brought before the judicial authorities to face the corresponding charges for this horrendous crime.