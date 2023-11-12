Home » D1 Lonato J4: Gbikinti holds his first point, Asck stumbles – results of the day – Football in Togo
D1 Lonato J4: Gbikinti holds his first point, Asck stumbles – results of the day – Football in Togo

D1 Lonato J4: Gbikinti holds his first point, Asck stumbles – results of the day – Football in Togo

Started on Friday, the fourth day of D1 Lonato continued this Saturday with two matches played. For the first time this season, Gbikinti obtained its first point by drawing a two-goal draw against As OTR. Asck, for its part, lost at home 1 goal to 2 in front of Unisport.

Two goals everywhere, this is the score which sanctioned the meeting of the fourth day of D1 Lonato which opposed Gbikinti and L’As OTR this Saturday. The lions of Mount Barbar-Bassar opened the scoring in the 10th minute with Okechukwu Kalu’s free kick. Bruno Avotor in the 52nd and 79th minute allowed Ace OTR to equalize and take the advantage. But in added time, Asbat Ali-Madjaye tied the two teams, allowing Gbikinti to obtain their first point of the season.

In the other meeting of the day, it was Unisport who won 2 goals to 1 in front of Asck. Akoro Bilal allowed the Kozah drivers to open the mark. Ouro Akpo Wassiou and Yayra Akomatri allowed the northern academicians to win 2 goals to 1. Already on Saturday, As Barracuda had won 1 goal to zero in front of Kakadl.

Here are the recorded results:

Kakadl 0 vs 1 As Barracuda
Asck 1 vs 2 Unisport
Gbikinti 2 vs 2 As OTR

