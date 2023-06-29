Czech Foreign Ministry: Russia represents a direct military threat

A senior official in the Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs considered Thursday that Russia represents a “direct military threat” to the Czech Republic and its allies from Eastern European countries in NATO, as the invasion of Ukraine continues.

“It is impossible to rule out a direct (Russian) military threat in the foreseeable future,” Martin Povgesel, head of the ministry’s security department, told reporters.

His statement came in the context of his comment on a new security strategy approved by the Czech government on Wednesday to educate the country’s population on issues related to security.

“Increasingly, sectors that were previously seen as less vulnerable are taking security into account,” Povgesel emphasized, pointing to science and research targeting cyberattacks and espionage.

He stressed the need to raise the population’s awareness of these threats.

According to the text adopted Wednesday, the country must prepare for “the possibility of becoming a party to an armed conflict.”

He also indicated that China is a threat, while stressing that it does not pose a direct military threat at the present time.

The text stated that “Russia and China have a common interest, which is to weaken the influence and unity of democratic countries.”

The Czech Republic, with a population of 10.8 million, has provided military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Petr Fiala said that Prague had supplied Ukraine with 24 tanks, 76 armored vehicles and 645 anti-tank missiles between January and May 2023.

And in 2022, the Czech Ministry of Defense delivered 38 tanks, 55 armored vehicles, 50 military vehicles and other equipment to Ukraine.

Prague hosts half a million Ukrainian refugees.

