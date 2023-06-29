Home » Alfa Romeo Tonale puts on the uniform of the Carabinieri
Alfa Romeo Tonale puts on the uniform of the Carabinieri

Alfa Romeo Tonale puts on the uniform of the Carabinieri

TURIN – The Alfa Romeo Tonale Hybrid enlists in the Carabinieri. The CEO of the Stellantis brand, Jean Philippe Imparato, and the country manager of the group, Santo Ficili, delivered the first car, a new “Gazelle”, to the general commander of the Arma, the army corps general Teo Luzi will become part of the Army. The first lot of Tonale will be destined for the Radiomobile Nuclei throughout Italy and will accompany the Alfa Romeo Giulia AT8 200 HP, making the Carabinieri’s emergency response activity even more efficient.

The Tonale model for Arma is equipped with a 163 horsepower 1.5 hybrid (petrol/electric) engine with 7-speed TCT automatic transmission. One way to limit emissions. Covered in the traditional mobile radio livery, blue and red with a white roof, the car is equipped with partial armor plating for the protection of the military, a single cell for the safe transport of arrested persons, as well as a two-tone electronic siren and blue flashing lights with led. It is the first time that a C-Suv “enters” the Arma. The interior fittings have been rethought and modified to allow maximum comfort for the military and the housing of specific equipment, from bulletproof vests to high visibility torches, as well as long guns.

The partnership between Alfa Romeo and the Carabinieri is historic and originated after the Second World War; the first Alfa Romeo of the Arma was the 1900 M “Matta” in 1951. A year later, with the 1900 sedan, the Gazzella was born, which in the language of the Arma represents the concept of emergency response. Its direct descendant was the Giulia of the 1960s, which was used from 1963 to 1968. Since then, the link between the Arma and Alfa Romeo has continued over the years: Alfetta, 90, 75, 155, 156 and 159, arriving up to the Giulia Quadrifoglio. And now the Tonale.

