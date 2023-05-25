Damages caused by the community left CEO clients in Toribío without energy service – news

Transfer of networks is carried out to start the work of restoring electricity, works that can take a week.

There were 3,786 clients of the CEO of the municipality of Toribío without electricity service, as a result of the collapse of a 13.2 kV medium voltage line, which was affected by activities of earth excavation that the community surrounding the circuit had been developing.

According to the Western Energy Company (CEO), the damage was recorded on Saturday, May 20 in the afternoon, which compromised the power supply that connects the circuit Light with the Tacueyó Substation.

The CEO operational brigade notified the authorities of the indigenous reservation and other presidents of the community action boards of the villages, about the damages caused by the community, reporting the commitment of other medium voltage structures that were affected and the need for transfer of networks.

On Monday, May 22, the community notified the CEO by means of an official letter, accepting the transfer of networks, beginning the work to restore the electric power service. However, due to the magnitude of the damage caused, it is estimated that the works may take around a week.

The Company affirmed that it will deploy all its operational capacity in the area with a total of 14 brigades (42 people) for the installation of the 12 posts and 5 kilometers of network necessary to restore electricity in the area, as quickly as possible.

CEO urged the community not to carry out actions that affect the electrical infrastructure and in this way guarantee the continuity of the energy service throughout the department.