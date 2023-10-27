As of: October 27, 2023 12:14 p.m

The renovation of Marienburg Castle in Pattensen (Hannover region) is scheduled to begin next year. The east, south and west wings of the Guelph Castle can no longer be used for an indefinite period of time.

According to current findings, the need for renovation of Marienburg has now become even more urgent. The extent of the damage no longer allows waiting, said Culture Minister Falko Mohrs and Hanover regional president Steffen Krach (both SPD) on Friday in Hanover. This is about protecting visitors, but also employees. The supporting structure will first be renovated in 2024 in order to restore the stability of the Marienburg. The Lower Saxony Ministry of Science and Culture announced this on Friday. Securing the slopes on Marienberg, on which the castle stands, is also a top priority. The building shell will then be renovated and the technical equipment renewed. “We now want to look ahead – to the start of the renovation work next year,” said Mohrs. “It’s about the long-term preservation and public accessibility of this unique cultural monument.”

VIDEO: Sponge in the roof: Marienburg will be closed and renovated (October 16, 2023) (3 min)

The federal and state governments are providing 27 million euros for renovation

Dry rot has spread in Marienburg. This not only destroyed the supporting structure in the areas that had already been opened in 2013, but also areas in the entire unheated southern part of the castle. Due to the dry rot, most parts of the building are no longer load-bearing. At the end of the year, large parts of Marienburg will be closed for several years for restoration work. That’s why most of the 74 employees were laid off at the end of this year. They are demanding that the Guelph Castle not be completely closed, for which they have also started an online petition. However, the ministry says the temporary closure is beneficial. This would allow the work to be completed more quickly, it said. A large part of Marienburg is considered to be at risk of collapse, according to a report. The federal and state governments had already announced a long time ago that they would provide more than 27 million euros for the renovation.

Building supervision could “immediately close” Marienburg

Due to the damage to the Marienburg, the operating company, as the tenant, voluntarily agreed to give up the use of the historic residential and representative rooms for museum operations. “As soon as the tenant no longer voluntarily forgoes use or if use does occur, the Hanover region’s building inspectorate, which is responsible for Marienburg, will immediately close the affected parts of the building,” regional president Krach announced on Friday. There has been a dispute between the land and the tenant for some time – among other things over the distribution of income. Mohrs described communication between both parties on Friday as “difficult.”

Further information

They started an online petition. Goal: The Guelph Castle should remain partially open during the renovation. (10/16/2023) more

The reason is a sponge in the roof structure. The Guelph Castle is scheduled to be extensively renovated from the turn of the year. (10/10/2023) more

Listen to it at any time

8 Min

You can hear what is important in your region in the recording of the 3 p.m. regional news on NDR 1 Lower Saxony. 8 mins

This topic in the program:

NDR 1 Lower Saxony | Current | Oct 27, 2023 | 12:00 o’clock

Share this: Facebook

X

