Daoud Shehab: If the aggression against Jenin does not stop, the response options will be broad and comprehensive

The official of the media office of the Islamic Jihad movement in Palestine, Daoud Shehab, said that the leadership of the resistance is following what is happening in Jenin and its options are open in support and support of our people and our resistance in Jenin.

Shehab added, in a press statement, today, Monday, that if the aggression does not stop, the response options will be wide and comprehensive.

He pointed out that the aerial bombardment of Jenin reflects the failure of attempts to enter the Jenin camp, thanks to the valor of the resistance heroes, stressing that the Palestinian people will emerge victorious.

Shehab saluted the steadfast Palestinian people in Jenin and the fighters who are stationed in their positions, and their feet are still firm in the fields of confrontation despite the aerial bombardment.

