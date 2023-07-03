Home » Daoud Shehab: If the aggression against Jenin does not stop, the response options will be broad and comprehensive
News

Daoud Shehab: If the aggression against Jenin does not stop, the response options will be broad and comprehensive

by admin
Daoud Shehab: If the aggression against Jenin does not stop, the response options will be broad and comprehensive

The official of the media office of the Islamic Jihad movement in Palestine, Daoud Shehab, said that the leadership of the resistance is following what is happening in Jenin and its options are open in support and support of our people and our resistance in Jenin.

Shehab added, in a press statement, today, Monday, that if the aggression does not stop, the response options will be wide and comprehensive.

He pointed out that the aerial bombardment of Jenin reflects the failure of attempts to enter the Jenin camp, thanks to the valor of the resistance heroes, stressing that the Palestinian people will emerge victorious.

Shehab saluted the steadfast Palestinian people in Jenin and the fighters who are stationed in their positions, and their feet are still firm in the fields of confrontation despite the aerial bombardment.

See also  Ambassador Chang Hua published a signed article in Tehran Times to promote the spirit of the Sixth Plenary Session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China-Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China

You may also like

Better networked with the center: New district bus...

THEY FIND DRUGS, CONTRABAND PRODUCTS AND CAPTURE FUGES...

The Cuban Bread Chain Resumes Production and Announces...

The tourism sector continues to be concerned about...

Saxony supports energy transition and climate protection with...

National cinema is celebrated this week with projections...

The costly of the Ministry of Equality

Outlook: Simulations Plus presents the figures for the...

24th Martyrdom Day of Capt. Col. Sher Khan,...

Putin says Russian economy is performing ‘better than...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy