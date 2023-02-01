Author: Zhang Hao (Guangdong Province Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era Research Center)

We must proceed from the domestic and international development trends, deeply grasp the new historical characteristics of the great struggle, fully understand the long-term, complex and arduous nature of the great struggle, and strengthen our confidence and confidence in carrying out the great struggle. It is necessary to increase the sense of urgency, adhere to the bottom line thinking, strengthen the will to fight, strengthen the ability to fight, strengthen strategic self-confidence, maintain strategic focus, rely on tenacious struggle to open up new horizons for career development, and constantly strive for new victories in the great struggle of the new era.

General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China: “All comrades in the party must not forget their original aspirations and keep their mission firmly in mind. A more brilliant chapter of socialism with Chinese characteristics.” Our party was born amidst internal and external troubles, grew up amidst hardships, and grew strong while overcoming difficulties. The spirit of struggle runs through all historical periods and all struggle practices. In the new era and new journey, we must grasp the new historical characteristics of the great struggle, carry forward the spirit of struggle, strengthen the will to fight, master the laws of struggle, strengthen the ability to fight, and constantly strive for new victories in the great struggle of the new era.

Fully understand the long-term, complex and arduous nature of the great struggle

General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out: “We must have the courage to carry out great struggles with many new historical characteristics.” “The concept of ‘new historical characteristics’ has a very profound meaning. It is an important judgment drawn from a comprehensive review and judgment of the development trend of the two major domestic and international situations.” The new historical characteristics of the struggle, and fully understand the long-term, complex, and arduous nature of the great struggle.

Fully understand the long-term. From the perspective of the world situation, the world‘s major changes unseen in a century are accelerating. Changes in the world, times, and history are unfolding in an unprecedented way. From the perspective of national conditions, the principal contradiction in our society has been transformed into the contradiction between the people’s ever-growing needs for a better life and unbalanced and inadequate development. However, the basic national conditions that our country is still in the primary stage of socialism and will remain in the primary stage of socialism for a long time have not changed. The international status of the world‘s largest developing country has not changed. To solve the problem of unbalanced and inadequate development and continuously narrow the gap with the world‘s advanced level, we must make long-term and unremitting efforts. From the point of view of the party situation, the party will face the test of governance, the test of reform and opening up, the test of the market economy, and the test of the external environment for a long time. The danger of mental slack, the danger of insufficient ability, the danger of being separated from the masses, and the danger of passive corruption will exist for a long time. The party is always on the road, and the party’s self-revolution is always on the road. It can be seen that the various struggles we face are not short-term but long-term, at least along with the whole process of realizing the goal of the second century of struggle.

Fully appreciate complexity. On the new journey, my country’s development is facing new strategic opportunities, new strategic tasks, new strategic stages, new strategic requirements, and a new strategic environment. The risks and challenges that need to be dealt with, and the contradictions and problems that need to be resolved are more intricate than ever. The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of my country pointed out: “Our country’s reform, development and stability are faced with many deep-seated contradictions that cannot be avoided or circumvented. External suppression and containment may escalate at any time. my country’s development has entered a period of strategic opportunities and risks and challenges, and uncertainties and unpredictable factors are increasing. Various ‘black swan’ and ‘grey rhinoceros’ events may occur at any time.” Complicated risks and challenges, Contradictions and problems put forward higher requirements for the great struggle.

Fully realize the difficulty. We are closer than ever to the goal of realizing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation. But we must also realize that the closer we get to national rejuvenation, the less smooth sailing it will be, the more risks and challenges we will face, and even unimaginable storms. It can be said that what we are in now is a time when boats are traveling more quickly in the middle of the country, and people are traveling more steeply in the middle of the mountain. . We must dare to fight, be good at fighting, effectively deal with major challenges, resist major risks, overcome major resistance, resolve major contradictions, and solve major problems. When endangering the leadership of the Communist Party of China and my country’s socialist system, endangering my country’s sovereignty, security, and development interests, endangering my country’s core interests and major principles, endangering the fundamental interests of our people, and endangering my country’s realization of the second centenary goal and the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation When various risks and challenges come, we must dare to attack, dare to face difficulties, and dare to fight to win.

Strengthen the confidence and confidence to carry out the great struggle

“Courage is what a husband fights.” Confidence is courage, and only with confidence can there be strength. The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China stated: “Insist on carrying forward the spirit of struggle. Strengthen the ambition, backbone, and confidence of the entire party and the people of all ethnic groups in the country, do not believe in evil, fear ghosts, and do not fear oppression. Safety, to overcome all kinds of difficulties and challenges on the way forward, and rely on tenacious struggle to open up new horizons for career development.” Today, facing the great struggle with many new historical characteristics, we have the confidence, confidence, and confidence to win new victories in the great struggle. .

Confidence comes from the strong leadership of the Communist Party of China. General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out: “When the storm hits, the strong leadership of the Party and the authority of the Party Central Committee are the most solid backing.” The Communist Party of China is a political party that dares to fight, is good at fighting, and has been tempered and grown in the struggle. The strong leadership of the Communist Party of China is the fundamental guarantee for us to overcome all difficulties and risks. The century-old struggle history of the party shows that under the strong leadership of the party, we can overcome all difficulties and obstacles and defeat all powerful enemies. On the new journey, we must deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, strengthen the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidence”, achieve “two safeguards”, and unswervingly safeguard the authority of the Party Central Committee and centralized and unified leadership , constantly enhance the party’s political leadership, ideological leadership, mass organization, and social appeal, calmly deal with various complex situations and risks and challenges, and continue to win new victories in great struggles.

Confidence comes from the scientific guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. Theory is the precursor to action. Only when we are theoretically sober can we be firm politically, and only then can we have confidence and strength in struggle. General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China: “Having the guidance of the scientific theory of Marxism is the foundation of our party’s firm belief and belief and grasping the historical initiative.” Practice tells us why the Chinese Communist Party can do it and why socialism with Chinese characteristics is good In the final analysis, it is the practice of Marxism, and it is the practice of Marxism in the modernization of China. On the new journey, we must persist in arming our minds, guiding practice, promoting work, and overcoming various risks and challenges on the way forward with Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

Confidence comes from the significant advantages of the socialist system with Chinese characteristics. Institutional advantage is the greatest advantage of a country, and institutional competition is the most fundamental competition among countries. The socialist system with Chinese characteristics is the fundamental institutional guarantee for the development and progress of contemporary China. It is an advanced system with distinctive Chinese characteristics, obvious institutional advantages, and strong self-improvement capabilities. Relying on the remarkable advantages of the socialist system with Chinese characteristics, our party led the people to create two miracles of rapid economic development and long-term social stability. On the new journey, we must persist in giving full play to the remarkable advantages of the socialist system with Chinese characteristics, be good at using the power of the system to deal with risks, challenges and impacts, and ensure that we remain invincible in the world‘s major changes unseen in a century, and continue to move from victory to victory.

Confidence comes from the majestic power of the united struggle of the people of the whole country. Unity and struggle are the only way for the Chinese people to create great historical achievements. All achievements of the party and the people are the result of united struggle, which is the most significant spiritual symbol of the Communist Party of China and the Chinese people. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core has adhered to great unity and great unity, united all forces that can be united, mobilized all positive factors that can be mobilized, overcome many long-standing problems, and accomplished many things. The cause of the party and the country has made historic achievements and undergone historic changes. On the new journey, as long as under the leadership of the party, the people of all ethnic groups in the country unite as one, unite as one, dare to fight, and be good at fighting, we will be able to overcome all risks and challenges on the way forward and continue to create impressive new miracles.

Keep winning new victories in the great struggle of the new era

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China puts forward: “Focus on sharpening cadres in major struggles, enhancing cadres’ ability to promote high-quality development, serve the masses, and prevent and resolve risks.” Our party has relied on struggle to get to where it is today, and it must also rely on struggle to win the future. On the new journey of building a socialist modern country in an all-round way and marching towards the second centenary goal, we must increase our sense of urgency, adhere to bottom-line thinking, strengthen our will to fight, strengthen our fighting skills, and use correct strategic strategies to respond to the situation and cultivate new opportunities. , Open a new game, rely on tenacious struggle to open up new horizons for career development, and constantly strive for new victories in the great struggle of the new era.

Enhance the sense of urgency and adhere to the bottom line thinking. This is an important method of thinking and working method for our party to overcome risks and challenges and move from victory to victory. The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China pointed out: “We must increase our sense of urgency, adhere to the bottom-line thinking, be prepared for danger in times of peace, plan ahead, and be prepared to withstand the major test of high winds and even stormy waves.” Facing the turbulent international situation, complex and sensitive Given the surrounding environment and the arduous task of reform, development and stability, it is necessary to take precautions and plan ahead. It is better to think about the situation more complicated, to see the challenges more severe, to estimate the difficulties more fully, and to be prepared to deal with complex situations. Maintain a high degree of vigilance at all times, not only to be highly vigilant against “black swan” incidents, but also to guard against “gray rhinoceros” incidents; not only to take the lead in preventing risks, but also to have a good way to deal with and defuse risks and challenges; to prevent and resist In the prepared war against risks, it is also necessary to fight a strategic initiative war to turn danger into safety and turn danger into opportunity.

Strengthen the will to fight and strengthen the ability to fight. General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out: “In the face of major risks and powerful opponents, it is unrealistic to always think about living a peaceful life and not wanting to fight. It is useless to suffer from ‘schizophrenia’ and ‘phobia’.” The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China It is proposed: “Strengthen the cultivation of cadres’ fighting spirit and fighting skills, focus on enhancing the ability to prevent risks, meet challenges, and resist suppression, take the lead in taking the lead, and be able to see it in normal times, stand up at critical moments, and be spared in times of crisis.” On the way forward, the majority of party members and cadres must strengthen their will to fight, dare to face risks and challenges, and overcome all difficulties and obstacles on the way forward with indomitable will and selfless and fearless courage. Try to overcome the lack of ability and panic, actively participate in the front line of the struggle, be good at learning to fight in the struggle, firmly grasp the initiative in the struggle, and strive to hand in excellent answers on the new road to the exam with tenacious fighting spirit and superb fighting skills.

Strengthen strategic self-confidence and maintain strategic focus. Strategic issues are the fundamental issues of a political party and a country. An important reason why the cause of the party and the people has always been invincible is that our party’s strategic judgment is accurate, strategic planning is scientific, and strategically winning the initiative. On the way forward, we must not only have the strategic self-confidence to sit firmly on the fishing boat regardless of the wind and waves, but also have the strategic determination to fight back against all odds, and to be able to stand up to all kinds of major struggles and tests. Not afraid of floating clouds to cover your eyes, flying through chaotic clouds, you are still calm. Combining the firmness of the strategy with the flexibility of the strategy, he is not only good at thinking and dealing with problems from a strategic height and overall perspective, but also good at solving problems from a strategic perspective, flexibly adjusting the struggle strategy, striving to pursue the actual results of the struggle, and constantly striving for the great struggle of the new era. new victory.

