Day of the Tropical Forests

Today, we celebrate the International Day of Tropical Forests, with the aim of raising awareness about the importance of these ecosystems and the urgent need for their preservation.

Tropical forests are jewels of biodiversity that are home to a wide variety of flora and fauna species. These forests are not only home to countless living things, but also play a vital role in regulating the global climate and conserving water resources.

Unfortunately, tropical forests are threatened by various factors, including deforestation and the unsustainable exploitation of natural resources.

It may interest you: Mexico, among the favorite destinations for Colombians

In this context, environmental organizations call to action both governments and civil society to adopt urgent measures for the conservation and preservation of tropical forests. It is necessary to promote sustainable management of forest resources, encourage reforestation and restoration of degraded areas, and encourage the adoption of responsible agricultural practices that avoid deforestation.

Amazon: The Amazon rainforest is the largest and most biodiverse tropical forest in the world, covering several countries in South America, such as Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Venezuela and Ecuador, among others.

Central Africa: The Congo Basin is home to the second largest expanse of tropical forests after the Amazon. Countries like the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Cameroon, and the Republic of the Congo are home to vast forest areas.

Southeast Asia: The Southeast Asian region is known for its dense tropical forests. Countries like Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, and Vietnam are home to significant tropical forest areas.

Oceania: In Oceania, countries like Papua New Guinea and some Indonesian islands, as well as the islands of the South Pacific, have tropical forests.