6
- death penalty!A review of the whole story of the case of Chongqing sister and brother falling to death in the second instance upholding the original judgment – Teller Report Minnan Net
- Chongqing sister and brother were thrown downstairs to death, father and mistress sentenced to death at second trial NTDTV
- Conspiracy to throw child down stairs to death in Chongqing biological father and girlfriend still sentenced to death in second trial- International- Instant International | 星洲网 Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines Sin Chew Daily
- Chongqing sister and brother fall to death case opens court and announces birth mother: if the death penalty is not upheld, the protest will continue – yqqlm Minnan Net
- Both death penalty! “Chongqing Sister and Brother Falling Death Case” Second Instance Sentence Chinese New Zealand Herald
- View full coverage on Google News