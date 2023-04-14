news-txt”>

(ANSA) – BARI, APRIL 14 – The mayor of Bari, Antonio Decaro, has sent a note to the Minister of the Interior Piantedosi to signal the need to strengthen the safeguards against some illegal phenomena that are affecting the social and economic fabric of the city. The head of the Viminale has already replied to the letter – informs a note from the Municipality of Bari – and guaranteed his presence in the city to participate in a Committee for public order and safety on the issues raised.



“In recent times – writes the mayor – the perpetration of some particularly heinous predatory crimes, such as ‘splitting’ against commercial establishments and drug dealing requires an extraordinary commitment by the institutions. The efforts that women and men make every day the men of the police forces in our city are commendable and for this reason I believe it is right to support them with the increase of the prevention and control devices of the territory, with the sending of personnel, even simply to cover the turnover, of the various operational departments”.



“We are aware – concludes Decaro – that the issue of urban security requires a system approach, I am sure that you will share the idea that the strengthening of the presence on the territory of the Police Forces can not only represent a deterrent for the recurrence of crimes but contributes to raise the perception of safety that our cities and communities so badly need”. (HANDLE).

