‘Democratic Party Money Envelope Suspicion’ Song Young-gil, former aide arrested

(yunhap news)

A former aide to former Democratic Party leader Song Young-gil, a key figure in the ‘suspicion of spreading money envelopes at the National Convention’, was arrested.

At around 11 pm on the 3rd, Seoul Central District Court Chief Judge Yu Chang-hoon, who is in charge of warrants, issued an arrest warrant for Mr.

According to the prosecution, from August 2020 to May 2021, Mr. Park paid 92.4 million won for a poll asking about the possibility of winning candidate Song Yeong-gil, commissioned by an election strategy consulting firm, ‘Peace Cat’, to eat and live, an organization sponsored by former CEO Song. He is accused of violating the Political Fund Act by making him pay for the research institute (Muksayeon)’ funds.

He is also suspected of disguising the cause of criminal proceeds by creating a false estimate as if he had conducted a public opinion poll for his own business in Meoksayeon.

Prosecutors believe that Park received 50 million won in the name of campaign funds from a businessman named Kim along with Kang Rae-gu, a former standing member of the Korea Water Resources Corporation, in order to win candidate Song Young-gil the election.

In addition, Mr. Park is also suspected of providing 60 million won to Rep. Yoon on two occasions along with former member Kang and former vice secretary-general of the Democratic Party Lee Jung-geun, according to the instructions of Rep. Yoon Kwan-seok, an independent member of the Democratic Party at the time.

In addition, 500,000 won was provided to the head of the Seoul regional situation office at Song Young-gil camp in the name of campaign expenses, and in collusion with former Vice-President Lee, another Seoul regional situation chief to operate a call center for telephone election campaigns, and 7 million won in the name of operating expenses. accused of giving money.

Park was also accused of attempting to destroy evidence, such as ordering the director of the research institute to replace all computer hard disks so that materials related to the party’s primary race would not be discovered.

Mr. Park appeared at the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho-dong for interrogation (warrant review) of the suspect before arrest that morning and said, “Do you admit to the charge of scattering 67 million won at the party convention?”, “Did former CEO Song Young-gil order it?” “Why did you order the PC format of Meoksayeon?” He entered the courtroom without saying anything to reporters’ questions.

