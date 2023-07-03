Summer Railway Passenger Flow Soars, Setting New Records

Summer Rail Passenger Flow Surges, Guangzhou Railway Group Reports

Chinanews.com, Guangzhou – July 3rd: The Guangzhou Railway Group has experienced a rapid increase in passenger flow since the start of summer transportation, with travel demand reaching unprecedented levels.

According to data from the Guangzhou Railway Group, in the three days leading up to the summer season, a total of 5.76 million passengers were transported, marking a 62.4% year-on-year increase and a 22.4% increase compared to the same period in 2019. The average daily passenger count reached 1.92 million.

The projected estimate for the Shuyun-Guangzhou Railway Group indicates an expected passenger count of 105 million for this year, averaging approximately 1.694 million passengers per day. This represents a year-on-year increase of 33.911 million, a growth rate of 47.7%, and a return to 98.1% of the passenger levels recorded in 2019.

Analysis of the current passenger flow reveals an increase in both long-distance and short-distance travel. Popular cities such as Beijing, Shanghai, Wuhan, Changsha, and Kunming are experiencing a two-way flow of passengers with central cities in the Pearl River Delta region, as well as cities in Guangdong and Hunan provinces, such as Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Hong Kong, and Changsha indicating an internal circulation trend. The dominant passenger flows consist of students, tourists, and visits to family members, with migrant flows supplementing these categories. Student and tourist movements are mainly concentrated in major cities like Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Shenzhen, as well as popular scenic areas.

During this transportation period, the Guangzhou Railway Group has made significant efforts to allocate railway transportation capacity, improve service quality, optimize service equipment and facilities, and ensure that passengers can travel comfortably.

As summer vacation continues and transportation demands remain high, the Guangzhou Railway Group is committed to fulfilling the needs of passengers and ensuring a smooth journey for all travelers.

