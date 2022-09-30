Deputy Director Zhang Zhiming led a team to Xiuzhou to carry out safety inspections before the National Day



On the morning of September 29, Deputy Director Zhang Zhiming of the Municipal Bureau led a team to Xiuzhou to supervise the work of food, medicine, special equipment, and epidemic prevention before the National Day.

Deputy Director Zhang Zhiming and his party went to Xincheng Street to inspect the operation of the Zhejiang food chain in Xiuxin Farmers Market, and checked the smoothness of the reporting channels of the red and yellow code drug purchasers in the Xiuzhou store of Haining People’s Pharmacy, and supervised at the Xiuzhou store of Longju Hotel. The implementation of the hotel’s epidemic prevention measures. After that, Zhang Zhiming, deputy director of the Municipal Bureau, and his party went to Jiaxing Minsheng Auto Parts Co., Ltd., Gaozhao Street, to supervise the operation of lifting machinery, on-site management, and forklift scanning operations, and consulted the company’s special equipment safety management system, accident response The pre-plan and other ledger materials require enterprises to pay attention to the safety of special equipment and strictly implement the requirements of the safety technical specifications for special equipment.

Deputy Director Zhang Zhiming emphasized that, focusing on the important nodes of the National Day, we will resolutely implement various market supervision measures, and make every effort to protect the life, health and property safety of the people, and ensure that the people have a safe and peaceful National Day.