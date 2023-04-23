Deputy Ernesto Castro and Bancada Cyan, hold a meeting with Salvadorans abroad

The deputy president of the Legislative Assembly of El Salvador, Ernesto Castro, in the company of more deputies from Nuevas Ideas held a meeting with the Diaspora from New York and New Jersey, United States.

During the presentation, Deputy President Castro provided a historical reference to how El Salvador has sustained itself in an unstable state and with two sides not committed to the development of the nation.

Likewise, Castro explained how it has finally been possible to greatly improve security, the economy and investment in the country. “The governments at the time did nothing about it,” he said.

“We provide the legal tools to combat terrorist groups. There are more than 67,000 criminals who are in a process. How many extortions, rapes and murders no longer occurred thanks to the Exception Regime?» questioned President Ernesto Castro.

Likewise, Ernesto Castro thanked Salvadorans abroad for their support in the country’s transformation process. “We have great challenges but, today, we have cleared the table so that our country continues reaping many fruits,” said the president. .