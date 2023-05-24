Home » Deputy Manuel Mejía will be a candidate for mayor of Chiriguaná
Deputy Manuel Mejía will be a candidate for mayor of Chiriguaná

Deputy Manuel Mejía confirmed EL PILÓN who will be a candidate for Chiriguana City Hall in the elections to be held in October of this year. “We have the emotional and spiritual maturity to face responsibility. I think that Chiriguaná requires it”, commented Mejía.

The deputy, who will have the endorsement of the asi Party, he would give up his Assembly seat in the coming weeks to focus on the campaign. Meanwhile he travels regularly to the central municipality of Cesar as part of his ‘Misión Chiriguaná’ campaign.

In 2019, during his campaign for Assembly, Manuel Mejia supported the current mayor, Iván Caamaño. Although he was not elected at the time, he made it to Caesar’s Assembly in 2022 after the Cesar Administrative Court declared the loss of investiture of the former deputy Petra Romero.

In July 2022, Mejía resigned from his position as Secretary of Mines and Energy of the department of Cesar so as not to be disqualified and able to be a candidate.

