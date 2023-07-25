Home » Derek Sholay, senior adviser to the next undersecretary of defense policy for the U.S. Department of State
[방콕=AP/뉴시스]On June 10, 2022, in Bangkok, Thailand, Derek Sholay, senior adviser to the US State Department, is interviewed by The Associated Press. 2023.07,25,

[워싱턴=뉴시스]Correspondent Nan-Young Kim = The White House announced on its website on the 25th (local time) that it would nominate Derek Sholay, current senior adviser to the State Department, as the next Undersecretary of Defense for Policy.

Advisor Sholay is a foreign affairs and security expert who has been through the White House National Security Council (NSC), State Department, and Department of Defense, and has been in charge of various policy advisories alongside Secretary Tony Blincoln since January 2021.

During the Barack Obama administration, from 2012 to 2014, he served as Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security. He also visited Korea in July 2022 and last April to discuss bilateral issues.

The position of Undersecretary of Defense for Policy is the third highest rank in the Department of Defense in terms of civilian status, following Secretary Lloyd Austin and Deputy Secretary Kathleen Hicks. He is considered a top policy maker within the Department of Defense.

His predecessor, Undersecretary Colin Carle, had frequent discussions with South Korean government defense and foreign affairs officials on various pending issues. Deputy Minister Carl resigned this month. In order for Scholay to assume the position, it must be confirmed by the Senate.

