He passed away today, Monday November 21 at the age of 87, Diego Trichesfounder of “Triches Enrico& Diego Srl, president of the Building Property Association of Belluno and member of the Rotary Club Belluno.

“He was a capable and extroverted entrepreneur”, recalls the president of Rotary, Gianmarco Zanchetta, «in the construction, commerce and engineering sectors. He has held representative positions in Confindustriain the Ulss and in the Small Propertywhere, for years, he held the position of president».

«Endowed with great communication skills, he had made his company grow exponentially and certainly his human skills were transmitted to all his employees and collaborators. His company was a real family and until recently, he spoke to the secretary every day to ask for updates on activities and the budget. A company that had passed into the capable hands of his son Enrico», Zanchetta recalls again, who adds: «A great benefactor, it was enough to ask and he always replied, “I’m here!”. We lose a valued Rotary member, and I personally lose a dear friend with whom I’ve shared a lifetime of positive projects. All of us Rotarians will miss Diego, a heartfelt thought to his children Enrico and Marta and to all the family members».

A family he was very close to, especially with his wife Rosi, who passed away a few years ago and whom he had still met in elementary school.

A memory also comes from Michele Vigne, vice president of the Ape and friend of Triches for more than 50 years. «I never thought I’d find myself having to write this memory of Diego Triches, a dear friend with whom we spent many years of associative activity and work together. I remember his first meetings in his workshop in Castion when he produced the carpentry for Comedil and Corona which I was following at the time. Then the beginning of the associative adventure in 1977 in the Industrial Association when with 19 founding members the reconstitution of the Building Property Association was started, appointing him president and I secretary. They have been years of continuous collaboration and sincere friendship who made us build together an association dedicated to the service and defense of Belluno homeowners», writes Vigne moved.

«I remember the first efforts to grow the membership with patience and perseverance and to give visibility to the Association also at a regional and national level and make it a serious and competent point of reference for home owners. There human charge di Diego made the doors open and even the sullen ones smile, especially in the meetings of a national and international nature, in which we participated together. We will certainly miss his smile and his desire to do something that distinguished him on every occasion ».