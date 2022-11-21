Home News Diego Triches, entrepreneur and president of the Small Building Property Association, has died
News

Diego Triches, entrepreneur and president of the Small Building Property Association, has died

by admin
Diego Triches, entrepreneur and president of the Small Building Property Association, has died

He passed away today, Monday November 21 at the age of 87, Diego Trichesfounder of “Triches Enrico& Diego Srl, president of the Building Property Association of Belluno and member of the Rotary Club Belluno.

“He was a capable and extroverted entrepreneur”, recalls the president of Rotary, Gianmarco Zanchetta, «in the construction, commerce and engineering sectors. He has held representative positions in Confindustriain the Ulss and in the Small Propertywhere, for years, he held the position of president».

«Endowed with great communication skills, he had made his company grow exponentially and certainly his human skills were transmitted to all his employees and collaborators. His company was a real family and until recently, he spoke to the secretary every day to ask for updates on activities and the budget. A company that had passed into the capable hands of his son Enrico», Zanchetta recalls again, who adds: «A great benefactor, it was enough to ask and he always replied, “I’m here!”. We lose a valued Rotary member, and I personally lose a dear friend with whom I’ve shared a lifetime of positive projects. All of us Rotarians will miss Diego, a heartfelt thought to his children Enrico and Marta and to all the family members».

A family he was very close to, especially with his wife Rosi, who passed away a few years ago and whom he had still met in elementary school.

A memory also comes from Michele Vigne, vice president of the Ape and friend of Triches for more than 50 years. «I never thought I’d find myself having to write this memory of Diego Triches, a dear friend with whom we spent many years of associative activity and work together. I remember his first meetings in his workshop in Castion when he produced the carpentry for Comedil and Corona which I was following at the time. Then the beginning of the associative adventure in 1977 in the Industrial Association when with 19 founding members the reconstitution of the Building Property Association was started, appointing him president and I secretary. They have been years of continuous collaboration and sincere friendship who made us build together an association dedicated to the service and defense of Belluno homeowners», writes Vigne moved.

See also  Farewell to Renato Pazienti, founder of "Il Tulipano" perfumeries

«I remember the first efforts to grow the membership with patience and perseverance and to give visibility to the Association also at a regional and national level and make it a serious and competent point of reference for home owners. There human charge di Diego made the doors open and even the sullen ones smile, especially in the meetings of a national and international nature, in which we participated together. We will certainly miss his smile and his desire to do something that distinguished him on every occasion ».

You may also like

Covid in Fvg: 242 new infections and 5...

The man left 1 million in cash in...

Promoting the study and implementation of the spirit...

Pensions, the restyling of the Women’s Option is...

The glass half empty of COP27 – Gwynne...

Beijing Chaoyang: Strengthen social prevention and control measures,...

An “an such crib” as a gift to...

“Technology + tourism” empowers the high-quality development of...

Valditara: “For violent pupils, socially useful jobs seem...

He had to serve six years for drug...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy