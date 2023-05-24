DIM defeated Nacional from Uruguay and is partial leader in the Libertadores

Details of the match between the DIM and the Nacional of Uruguay

The foregoing did not prevent Álvaro Gutiérrez’s team from opening the scoring at minute 11 after winger Jonathan Marulanda slipped and Franco Fagúndez stole the ball to enable Diego ‘Torito’ Rodríguez, who on the edge of the area took a very strong shot impossible to stop for the local goalkeeper.

The locals turned to the attack and after several approaches they achieved equality when the winger Edwuin Cetré sent a cross and Andrés Ibargüen, despite his short stature, stood out among his rivals and sent the ball into the back of the net at 24 with a header .

Although the DIM looked better, Nacional did not give up on its options and the game was played in both areas.

In the second stage, the game became thick and there were few arrivals. In this context, Quiñones appeared, who entered the 64 and three minutes later took a shot from long distance that crashed into the post and entered the back of Sergio Rochet’s goal net, who could not do anything to avoid the celebration .

The Colombians gave up control of the ball and the Uruguayans, led by Torito Rodríguez, tried to equalize but found a good performance by goalkeeper Vásquez who saved the clearest, a shot in the area by striker Federico Martínez.

On the fifth day, scheduled for June 7, Nacional will receive Internacional in Montevideo and a day later the DIM will visit the Metropolitanos in Venezuela.