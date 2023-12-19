Diplomacy: Foreign Office summons Iran’s representatives after attack verdict

After a verdict against a German-Iranian for planning an arson attack on a synagogue in Bochum, the Foreign Office summoned the Iranian chargé d’affaires. “According to the Düsseldorf Higher Regional Court, the planned attack on a synagogue in November 2022 in Bochum was carried out by an Iranian state agency,” the ministry said in the online service X. “We have therefore summoned the Iranian chargé d’affaires to the Foreign Office.”

The Higher Regional Court in Düsseldorf had previously sentenced a 36-year-old German-Iranian to two years and nine months in prison in the case. The court considered it proven that the accused had arranged the attack on a synagogue in November 2022 with someone behind it in Iran, but stopped the execution on site out of “fear of discovery” and threw the incendiary device at a neighboring school. According to the court’s findings, the planning of the attack was carried out by “Iranian state authorities”.

“The fact that Jewish life should be attacked here is intolerable. We will not tolerate any foreign-controlled violence in Germany,” the Foreign Office continued. “The precise reasons for the judgment are now important for consequences and next steps, including at EU level.”

The verdict is not yet final and can be appealed by the prosecution and defense.

