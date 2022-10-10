BOLOGNA – Romina Bannini didn’t make it. The death of her, the 36-year-old educator involved in the accident on the A4, which cost the lives of six other people, was ascertained on Sunday afternoon in the van coming from Riccione and headed to Carnia. This was announced by the Ulss company of the Marca Trevigiana, which concluded the procedure for ascertaining her death.

Romina Bannini had been admitted to the Cà Foncello hospital in Treviso after being extracted, alive but in very serious conditions, from the vehicle’s cabin. Her family members, at the request expressed in the past by herself, have consented to the donation of organs. Sitting in the last row of seats, Romina had been pulled out of the sheets of the van on Friday still alive. Urgently transported to the Treviso hospital, her conditions were immediately very serious.

Massimo Pironi and his boys, victims of the accident in A4. “Hi super Max”. The broken love of Alfredo and Rossella by Ilaria Venturi

08 October 2022



Romina Bannini is the seventh victim

Thirty-six years old, Romina was coordinator of the educational area of ​​the “Cuore 21” cooperative – the operational arm of the “Centro 21” association in Riccione – a reality that takes care of people with Down syndrome and which she herself had helped to found. She was traveling with the Romagna group headed to Lauco, in the province of Udine, to participate in the “Twenty-one hearts in osteria” initiative organized with the ‘Zaffiria’ education center in Rimini.

Born in Rimini in 1986, she graduated from the Alma Mater Studiorum, at the faculty of “Social and Cultural Educator” in Rimini. She collaborated in the design and implementation of activities related to the work placements of people with intellectual disabilities and the various educational activities.

With her, the victims of the accident on Friday in A4 are seven. Break the lives of all the occupants of the van that crashed into the truck. They are Massimo Pironi, former mayor of Riccione, driving the vehicle, and four girls and a boy from “Centro 21-Cuore 21”: Francesca Conti, Rossella De Luca, Maria Aluigi, Valentina Ubaldi and Alfredo Barbieri.

Pain: “You flew to heaven, sweet educator”

“We hoped until the end that at least Romina would be saved. Now even the sweet and beautiful Romina has reached ‘her boys’ and by the will of the families we will organize a unique funeral to hug us together in this terrible pain”. So the mayor of Riccione Daniela Angelini, on behalf of the entire municipal administration, expresses condolences to Romina’s family. Those who attended the Center 21 cry. “We will miss your smiles when you met Adriana on the street and hugging her you said” Come on Adry leg for your gymnastics … Yesterday Adriana, despite the pain, wanted to compete anyway and dedicated the 2 medals to you won “;”You were always smiling and kind, with these sweet eyes and ready to help everyone “.