Discovering Bosco Albergati, a manifesto project by the architect Cesare Leonardi

29 July and 26 August 2023 | 18.00

New appointment in the planning of the activities of the Cesare Leonardi Archive, which after visits to some of the main works of the architect, takes us on the evenings of Saturday 29 July and 26 August to discover Bosco Albergatiin Castelfranco Emilia, his work-manifesto.

«I would like trees to be the backbone of the territory and central to our culture. -he wrote- Today cities are large shapeless masses in which greenery is inserted in a completely improper and artificial way. Green facades stuck to the buildings, trees forced into tiny flowerbeds, positioned close to the buildings or caged between one parking lot and another. Trees need their own space, adequate space to grow. I prefer a subdivision into areas of belonging to a green used as a ‘dressing’ of the built city: a territory destined for man and a territory destined for trees. Bosco Albergati’s City of Trees represents an attempt in this direction. Those who go there enjoy a feeling of peace and tranquility a stone’s throw from the city; he is a guest, the trees are hosts».

Also known as “City of Trees”was made in 1990 and saw the transformation of the elegant garden of the ancient Villa Albergati into a large park-foresthome to a multitude of tree species.

The main tree of this new forest was identified in the oak, long-lived, with slow growth, but destined to reach large dimensions. Thus it was that, on those hectares where houses and buildings of all kinds could have been built, a city made of foliage arose instead.

Author together with Franca Stagi of the book “The Architecture of Trees”, Cesare Leonardi devoted a large part of his activity to the study of the plant worlda curiosity born already in his university days in Florence, struck by the rich vegetation of the hills surrounding the city.

Under the guidance of his then professor Leonardo Saviolidedicated his degree thesis to this theme, with the design of the greenery of an urban park in Modena, later destined for the Parco della Resistenza.

GUIDED TOURS OF BOSCO HOTELS

edited by the Cesare Leonardi Archive

Saturday 29 July and Saturday 26 August 2023 | 18.00

via Lavichielle 6, Castefranco Emilia (Mo)

The cost of the visit is 10 euros per person (8 euros up to 18 years)

information and registration: info@archivioleonardi.it

+info: archivioleonardi.it | poster

published: 07/24/2023

Bosco Albergati, Castelfranco Emilia

