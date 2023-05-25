Dissidents of Iván Mordisco would be recruiting children to traffic drugs to Brazil

The Ombudsman’s Office is preparing a report in which the situation may seem to be a little more complicated, taking into account the negotiations that the government headed by the President of the Republic, Gustavo Petro, would have with the dissidence of ‘Iván Mordisco ‘.

The report would include the interest of the FARC dissidents in recruiting children and young people in order for them to work in their armed operation or to carry drugs to Brazil, in the communities that are settled by the Apaporis rivers. , Mirití and Caquetá and in rural areas of Puerto Santander, Mirití Paraná and La Pradera in the Amazon.

Added to this problem are the various violations of International Humanitarian Law by the so-called “Central General Staff” dissidents of the ex-farc. The ombudsman also affirms that before the massacre of the 4 indigenous children, the ceasefire decreed by the government of Gustavo Petro had already been violated 50 times.

Due to this fact, the Government decided to take measures within the framework of the rapprochement process that it has with this armed group.

However, the Time Investigative Unit learned that a new report is close to being published that could aggravate the situation with the dissidence of ‘Iván Mordisco’.

In an interview with El Tiempo, the Ombudsman, Carlos Camargo, confirmed an early warning for the departments of Vaupés and Amazonas due to the presence of two wings of this illegal group.

The two fronts that are said to be able to establish themselves in these departments are the Carolina Ramírez First Front, which is the same as the massacre of the four indigenous children) and the Armando Ríos First Front, which according to Camargo, are aggravating the current situation. on account of the violation of the exercise of the collective rights of the indigenous peoples who inhabit the area.

But the bad news doesn’t stop there, according to a report he saw for the first time in El Tiempo, there is talk of close relations between the First Front and Brazilian organized crime networks. According to the report of the Ombudsman’s Office, the border would be permanently crossed for the trafficking of narcotic substances and other materials used in illegal mining exploitation and recruited minors would be used to carry out these tasks.

Some of the organized crime gangs that are related to the Farc dissidents are: ‘Comando Vermelho’ and ‘Primer Comando Capital’.

On the dissidents of ‘Iván Mordisco’

‘Iván Mordisco’ is not only the head of the self-styled Central General Staff, but he is a man with multiple lives since he was resurrected after being presumed dead by the then President of the Republic, Iván Duque. Then the current Colombian president, Gustavo Petro, gave it a new life through his armed group and the ceasefire that was put in place within the framework of ‘Total Peace’.

This armed group is considered the main cell derived from the extinct Farc guerrilla, and has been linked to drug trafficking and illegal mining.

The real name of ‘Iván Mordisco’ is Néstor Gregorio Vera Fernández, a man who, while peace was being negotiated in Havana with the Farc by the government of former President Juan Manuel Santos, issued a statement in which he informed that a group of guerrillas Led by him, he would not hand over his weapons and would continue in hiding.

Currently, this armed group has used new dynamics of forced recruitment, and those who are its main objectives for this purpose are minors, who are not only used to carry a rifle, but now must transport drugs to border countries. like Brazil.

