District guarantees attention and accompaniment to students affected by food consumption

The medical personnel determined that the students presented symptoms of intoxication, which were treated, guaranteeing the protection of minors.

The Mayor’s Office of Santa Marta, through the Departments of Education and District Healthruled on the case of poisoning of 22 children from the Ondas del Caribe District Educational Institution, who ate food supplied as part of the School Feeding Program, PAE, run by the operator Unión Temporal Luz de Vida.

Through a statement to public opinion, he reported the following:

We received notification of the poisoning of 22 children from the Ondas del Caribe District Educational Institution after eating food supplied as part of the School Feeding Program, PAE, to position of the operator Luz de Vida Temporary Union. In this institution, 600 rations are delivered daily to students.
The District began monitoring the health status of the childrenfield identification of the causes of poisoning and articulation with parents to guarantee peace of mind.
These minors receive care in the city’s medical centers and will remain the observation from the State Social Enterprise, ESE, Alejandro Próspero Reverend and the IPS Gestión Salud.
The medical staff determined that the students had symptoms of intoxication, which were attended, guaranteeing the protection of minors.
The Secretariats of Education and Health, from the Coordination of the PAE and Epidemiological Surveillance, will continue to pay attention to minors and their families to guarantee accompaniment.

