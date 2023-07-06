Home » DL E&C joined the UN Global Compact… Reinforcement of ESG management :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::
Participation in the implementation of the 10 principles in the fields of human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption

[서울=뉴시스] D Tower Donuimun DL E&C office building. (Photo = Provided by DL E&C)

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Ye Seul Lee = Mr. DL E& revealed on the 6th that he joined the UN Global Compact (UNGC) to strengthen ESG (environmental, social, and governance) management and practice social responsibility.

UNGC is an international convention launched by the United Nations (UN) to promote the practice of corporate social responsibility. About 20,000 member companies from 165 countries around the world participate.

UNGC member companies must abide by the 10 principles in four areas, which are the core values ​​of UNGC: human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption, and must disclose the Implementation Report (COP) every year to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Mr. DL-Iann said, ′′ for sustainable growth, it is essential to secure global business competitiveness through corporate social responsibility fulfillment and esg management practice ′′ and ′′ I will grow up as a global developer company leading esg management with this ungc.

Meanwhile, Mr. DL-Iann has established an esg committee under the board of directors last year, and continues to strengthen the esg management propulsion system and execution power, such as operating an esg working group and working-level council composed of key executives.

