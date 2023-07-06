due to works, they ask that residents of more than 40 neighborhoods of the Capital take care of the water this Thursday

Through a statement, Aguas Cordobesas asked that residents of 43 neighborhoods of the Capital take care of the water this Thursday, since a partial cut of the service will take place.

The tasks will begin at 8 in the morning and will last until 6. Once the operation is over, the system will begin to restore itself gradually.

As reported, if the residents make a measured use of the service, the water will not be cut: “If they make responsible use of the water while the work lasts, they will not have any impact on the service” because “the water tank gives them autonomy up to 24 hours”.

The cut will be within the framework of a work to improve the distribution of flow to more than 45,000 residents of the southern part of the city. To do this, they will connect a new 250 mm diameter duct to an existing one at Av. Sabattini corner of Tancacha.

What are the affected neighborhoods?

May 1April23February4AcostaAltamiraAltos Sud de San VicenteAmp. AltamiraAmp. SplitBenjamin Policarpio CabralBoedoRoad to V° PoseClaros del BosqueColonColony LolaStick CorralCrisol NorthCrisol SouthDean FunesEmausSplintSplint Workers and Employees HousesRailway MiterIndustrial EastJosé Ignacio Díaz 1a. , 2nd and 3rd SectionThe LilasThe CeibosThe JosefinosMaipú 1st and 2nd SectionMarcos SastreMiradorMiraltaMüllerParque San VicenteRenaceRivadaviaSan CayetanoSan Lorenzo (S)San VicenteSarmientoSouth WorkshopsUrquizaV° ArgentinaV° Busts.The map with the affected neighborhoods. (Cordovan Waters)

👍 Given the work, we recommend taking care of the water in the tank so that it does not have any impact on the service. – Cordoba Waters (@AguasCordobesas) July 5, 2023