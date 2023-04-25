“Do the math right”: Petro’s scolding journalist for health reform

How is the reform going in the Congress of the Republic?

They were days of legislative struggle so that the presentation on file to the health reform project sank, giving new life to the government initiative that now it must have its first debate of four to be a reality.

The discussion that proposed archiving the reform project was an initiative of representative Juan Felipe Corzo, of the Democratic Center and Betsy Pérez, of Cambio Radical, however, the vote 4 in favor and 17 against, ended up saving the initiative led by Carolina Corcho.

Both the congressmen of the bench and the ministers who were at the session, including health Carolina Corcho, Interior Minister Alfonso Prada, Housing Minister Catalina Velasco and Labor Minister Gloria Inés Ramírez expressed their satisfaction with the deliberation that keeps the project alive.

Those who made the reform ugly

Both Efraín Cepeda and Dilian Francisca Toro, directors of the Conservative Party and the Partido de la U, finally they socialized the decision of their communities not to support the reform to health led by Minister Carolina Corcho.

It was through a video in which both political leaders expressed their determination after a meeting with their congressmen.

“The benches of the Conservative Party and La U have decided that we have to make a reform. The country needs a health reform, but a health reform that saves lives, that prioritizes the patient, that prioritize people and of course give opportunity and quality of service to all Colombians”, For her part, Dilian Francisca Toro pointed out followed by Cepeda who announced the determination of both parties.