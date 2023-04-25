Home » «Beautiful, you managed to win at least one championship»- Corriere TV
A joke that smacks of derision that of Massimiliano Allegri afterwards Juventus-Naples (won by the Neapolitans 1-0). «Beautiful oh, thank goodness you managed to win at least one championship» says the Juventus coach to the Napoli bench. A joke that has not escaped those who were present at the stadium and were recording a video starring the Juventus coach.

April 25, 2023 – Updated April 25, 2023, 7:32 pm

