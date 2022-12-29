Head-to-head comparison of VV116 vs. Paxlovid—a difficult exploration of high-standard clinical trials for emergent infectious diseases

Wang Yeming, Cao Bin*

Department of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, China-Japan Friendship Hospital; National Center for Respiratory Medicine; Institute of Respiratory Diseases, Chinese Academy of Medical Sciences

*Corresponding Author

Carrying out clinical trials in the context of public health emergencies faces many difficulties, especially the need to race against the epidemic to complete the efficacy verification of new drugs during the outbreak window. The most important thing is to be fast! The results of such clinical trials will provide important reference value for subsequent outbreaks or pandemics of the infectious disease.

VV116 is my country’s first domestically produced small-molecule drug inhibitor targeting the RdRp of the new coronavirus.During the Shanghai epidemic from March to May 2022, researchers quickly designed and carried out a head-to-head non-inferiority clinical trial (ChiCTR2200057856, NCT05341609). Published in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM) on February 29[1]. This study is the first to report the data on the symptom improvement time of high-risk population groups using VV116 and Paxlovid under the epidemic situation of omicron, which can provide important reference value for follow-up clinical trial design and clinical medication guidance.

In order to better understand the original intention of the research and the design of the clinical trial, it is necessary to sort out the background of the clinical trial at that time. First of all, a series of high-quality clinical studies have successively proved that early use of small molecule antiviral drugs molnupiravir (monupiravir; within 5 days of onset), Paxlovid (within 5 days of onset) and remdesivir (within 7 days of onset) can reduce the risk of Severe illness and death occurred in high-risk groups. These clinical trials are mainly concentrated during 2020~2021, the delta strain is mainly prevalent, and most of the subjects have not received the new crown vaccine.

However, when designing the VV116 study, there are several important factors to consider: (1) The prevailing strain in Shanghai is omicron BA.2, which is less pathogenic than delta; (2) Most of the population in Shanghai has completed vaccination; (3) Paxlovid has been approved by my country’s CDE and included in the diagnosis and treatment plan of the National Health Commission, becoming the standard antiviral drug for people with high-risk factors. The research team designed a multi-center randomized controlled non-inferiority clinical trial to evaluate the efficacy of VV116 vs. the control drug (Pfizer Paxlovid) on mild and common Covid-19 patients with high-risk factors.

The initial clinical primary endpoints set the time to weight loss and symptom recovery. In order to save time, the research team compromised some rigor, including not carrying out a double-blind design (because double-blind requires drug preparation). From the trial process documents, we can find that the VV116 clinical trial finally abandoned the dual endpoints and only retained the clinical endpoint of symptom remission time. It may be because the research team found that the pathogenicity of omicron decreased during the execution of the test, resulting in an extremely low probability of severe events. Also as expected, the results showed that the number of subjects who developed severe disease was 0 in both groups.

That is to say, the research team did not directly use the time of symptom improvement as the clinical endpoint to conduct a non-inferiority clinical trial design, but a non-inferiority design that was originally planned to use clinical weight loss as the endpoint. However, the decline in the pathogenicity of omicron made this end point impossible to achieve, and the research team was forced to choose symptom improvement as the end point.

Finally, 384 and 387 subjects were recruited in the VV116 and Paxlovid groups, respectively. Demographic information and baseline results showed that only 23.4% had not been vaccinated against the new crown; 92.1% were mild. The results of the primary endpoint (time to recovery of clinical symptoms) showed thatThe median time to symptom recovery was 4 days in the VV116 group and 5 days in the Paxlovid group (hazard ratio, 1.17; 95% confidence interval, 1.02-1.36).As we all know, the use time of antiviral drugs from the onset of disease is a key factor affecting the drug effect. There was no significant difference between the two groups in the use of antiviral drugs within 5 days of onset.Subgroup analysis was performed according to factors such as age, vaccine, disease severity, and onset time, and the results were consistent with the results of the full analysis set (FAS), that is, VV116 and Paxlovid were equivalent in terms of recovery time of clinical symptoms.Virological outcome is an important secondary clinical endpoint for evaluating antiviral drugs. In terms of the new coronavirus (nasopharyngeal swab) turning negative, the two groups also maintained a comparable level.