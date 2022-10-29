The carabinieri of Mogliano Veneto, assisted by colleagues from the Operational Unit of the Treviso Company, are carrying out close investigations into two thefts with dexterity, carried out with the so-called “embrace technique”. They were committed on Friday morning, within a short time of each other, and other shots would have been attempted in the same morning. At around 9.30 the first episode, a victim over eighty who, while he was close to home, was approached by a woman who hugged him with an excuse. The elderly man only later realized that the scammer had stolen his wallet containing documents and 100 euros.

After about an hour, a 72-year-old, who was walking down via Tavoni, was approached by the same woman. She asked him if she was in pain and to “comfort him” she hugged him. Also in this case the man, once he returned home, realized that the criminal had stolen his wallet. Neither victim was injured. The footage of the cameras in the area is being examined by the Arma soldiers who are also examining testimonies and other elements that can give the scammer once.