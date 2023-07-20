Drugs: 100 deliveries a day, gang defeated in Bologna – News

There were about 100 daily deliveries of drugs in the parks and streets near the station, with a turnover estimated at at least 5,000 euros a day. These are the numbers of a gang of drug dealers at the center of a police investigation in Bologna, born in September 2020 following several reports of drug dealing in the Bolognina area.

As part of a broader activity coordinated by the District Anti-Mafia Directorate of Bologna, an operation is underway to counter the group of cocaine and hashish pushers, Moroccan citizens accused of criminal association aimed at drug trafficking.

