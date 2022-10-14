Home News Scarmagno, falls from the scaffolding of a construction site: transported in red code to the CTO
News

by admin
He was confused but conscious, now it will be up to the carabinieri and Spresal to rebuild the dynamics

SCARMAGNO. He fell from the scaffolding of the construction site of the former headquarters of the Agricultural Society of Scarmagno, suffering a head injury. A man was transported by helicopter in red code to the Turin CTO. He was confused, but conscious. The 118 emergency vehicles and fire brigade teams from Ivrea and Castellamonte intervened on the spot. The accident occurred around 12 today, Friday 14 October.

It will be the Strambino carabinieri and the ASL / To4 Spresal, however, who will clarify the outlines of the affair and, if there has been or not, compliance with the regulations.

