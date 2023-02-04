The company Drummond Ltda delivered 18 musical instruments to the Loperena National College, located in the capital of the department of Cesar, which will be used by the symphonic band of the educational institution.

It is a transverse flute, a picolo flute, three soprano clarinets, two alto saxophones, one tenor saxophone, three trumpets, two tenor trombones, a professional euphonium, a redoblante, a symphonic bass drum, a symphonic bass drum mallet and a pair of shock platillos.

This donation is from great satisfaction For the educational community, we are very grateful, because this increases the expectation of integral formation of the school”, said the rector of the Loperena National College, Gonzalo Quiroz.

The delivery was made within the project ‘Strengthening music schools’ of the private organization.