On October 3, Du Xiaogang, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, hosted a video conference at the Municipal New Coronary Pneumonia Epidemic Joint Prevention and Control Headquarters to listen to the current situation report, analyze typical cases of epidemic prevention and control, and arrange key tasks.

Du Xiaogang emphasized that it is necessary to thoroughly implement the spirit of the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, and fully implement the major requirements of the Party Central Committee that “the epidemic must be prevented, the economy must be stabilized, and development must be safe.” Rewind the clockwork, focus on early and small, and make every effort to prevent imported risks, implement careful weaving of the epidemic prevention and control network, resolutely guard the bottom line of preventing a large-scale rebound of the epidemic, and make every effort to create a safe and stable social environment.

City leaders Xu Feng, Zhang Zhen, Qin Yongxin and Wu Jianyuan attended the meeting in the main venue or branch venues.

At present, the national epidemic situation is still showing a trend of “multi-point, multi-point frequent, local outbreak”, which brings great pressure and challenges to our city’s foreign import prevention. Relevant departments in various places should focus on strengthening strength, strengthening defense lines, and encrypting measures, and do a good job in epidemic prevention and control to high standards.

First, we must do our best to prevent external input.Relying on the “fine mesh and micro grid” project and the “pyramid” mesh responsibility system, strengthen the inspection and follow-up monitoring of personnel, vehicles and goods that come to tin and return to tin, strictly implement “on-the-ground inspection” and “exhaustive inspection”, and continue to initiate Carpet-type and rolling-type inspections of various “footholds”, orderly organize nucleic acid testing of all employees in the area, promote the optimization of the layout of nucleic acid huts, open as many as possible, improve the ability of sampling personnel, enhance the organizational ability of nucleic acid testing, and put the grassroots The front-line prevention and control net is more densely woven.

Second, we must strictly manage the site.Pay close attention to all kinds of large-scale activities, strictly implement the “must scan every entry, and check every scan” in crowded places such as markets, scenic spots, and commercial complexes, and implement nucleic acid inspections for teachers and students returning to school, nucleic acid testing for all staff after returning to school, and ” The work should be checked and fully checked”, and guide enterprises to do a good job of closed-loop management and health monitoring of employees, fully guard the door of stores, schools, and factories, and build a “door” for epidemic prevention and control.

Third, we must promptly check for omissions and fill vacancies.Conscientiously review the preliminary work, in response to the adjustment of methods and measures, the big data special class should strengthen the digital monitoring and early warning of the epidemic situation, and provide full, accurate and real-time data support for the epidemic prevention and control work; give full play to the safety and stability risks in key areas of the city. Focusing on the role of special classes, comprehensively sorting out weaknesses and weaknesses, urging sectors and functional departments to implement rectification as soon as possible, and timely “look back” on key assignments to achieve normal long-term effects.

Fourth, we must strengthen care and love.Care for and protect the grass-roots cadres and the masses in various forms, especially those on the front line of the epidemic who stick to their posts during holidays, scientifically and reasonably arrange job rotations, pay more attention to mental health, and effectively channel their emotions, so that they can devote themselves to epidemic prevention in a better state. control work.

Leading cadres at all levels must take the lead and be on duty. The main leaders must personally take charge and take overall responsibility. They must pay attention to the dynamics every day, study and judge the situation in a timely manner, and make deployments quickly; ; The majority of grass-roots cadres should uphold the belief that “persistence is victory”, invigorate their spirits and raise their fighting spirit.

The city pointed out that all working groups and special classes should coordinate efficiently and pay close attention to each other, and all sectors should take the initiative to act, and coordinate the implementation of policies, work supervision and inspection, and closed-loop management of personnel; supervision departments should highlight Focus and focus on key points, strengthen supervision and inspection, and provide service guidance; relevant departments must cooperate closely, especially to study and implement key enterprises and market upgrading management, strengthen monitoring in key areas, etc., and promote the implementation of the work in multiple dimensions and multiple aspects.

The more extraordinary times are, the more we must do extraordinary responsibilities.

It is necessary to understand and implement the major requirements of the CPC Central Committee that “the epidemic must be prevented, the economy must be stabilized, and the development must be safe”, and always bear in mind the major political responsibilities entrusted to Wuxi by the provincial party committee. For key tasks such as construction, foreign trade and foreign investment, and consumption recovery, enterprises are encouraged to speed up production during festivals, make up for lost time and make up for missed tasks, and strive to be an important “ballast stone” for the province’s economy.

It is necessary to combine the safety and stability risk supervision work in the city’s key areas, do a solid job in maintaining social security and stability, and focus on key areas such as urban gas and road transportation with a sense of responsibility of “always rest assured”, and pay close attention to alcohol-based fuels in key areas. To solve the problem, find the starting point, clarify the goal, make the bottom of the risk and hidden danger clear in the shortest time, strive to maintain social stability, ensure the tranquility of the masses, and create a good environment for the victory of the party’s 20th National Congress.