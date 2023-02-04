Home News During 2022 Passenger air transport in Santa Marta increased by 44%
During 2022 Passenger air transport in Santa Marta increased by 44%

More than three million 829 thousand passengers were mobilized and close to 31 thousand air operations were carried out.

The Aeropuertos de Oriente SAS Concession will continue to manage scenarios to promote new routes that will increase the city’s air connectivity at a national and international level, taking into account the tourism potential offered by the department of Magdalena.

It was announced that the number of passengers mobilized during 2022, which was more than 3,829,242 and 30,157 operations were carried out at the Simón Bolívar international airport in Santa Marta.

Nelson Rodríguez Cruz, Manager of Aeropuertos de Oriente SAS stated that by launching this exercise, passenger traffic in 2022 increased more than 44 percent, over the total number of passengers in 2021, which was 2,652,369.

The growth was due to new and existing airlines that reactivated domestic and international destination routes.

The behavior that generated this increase was due to the new airlines that reactivated routes in national and international destinations to Santa Marta, as well as the tourist attractions offered by Magdalena, such as natural wealth, its beaches, among others.

“There was a good dynamic in passenger transport by maintaining the tax reduction to boost the air and tourism sector. The growth of the air terminal stands out by approximately 45%”, indicated the manager.

On the other hand, he mentioned that last year they had a growth close to 35% over the operations of 2022. Due to the above, it shows an encouraging result for this year 2023, which, from the beginning of January to the 15th of In the same month, they achieved a growth of more than 3% in passengers mobilized at the Santa Marta airport, compared to the same period in 2022.

“Despite the effects of inflation in 2022 and the adjustments in the VAT rate for the tourism and air sectors, the Concession has managed to maintain the frequencies on routes that began operation in 2022, in the case of flights from Santa Marta – Medellín, Pereira and Bogotá (Ultra Air), as well as Panama City (Copa Airlines)”, explained Nelson Rodríguez Cruz.

