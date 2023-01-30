On January 28, the reporter learned from the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau of Yucheng District that during the just-concluded Spring Festival holiday, the cultural tourism market in Yucheng District is recovering well, the total number of tourists received has increased in an all-round way, and the number of tourists received by A-level tourist attractions such as Bifeng Gorge continues to increase. At a high level, the reception of all A-level tourist attractions in Yucheng District has fully surpassed the level of the same period in 2019.

For this Spring Festival holiday, Yucheng District has researched, judged and deployed in advance, carried out a series of preferential activities, and introduced a series of consumption policies, which greatly improved the willingness of tourists to travel; Tips and other tourist travel services have been well received by tourists.

Before the festival, Yucheng District held a tourism safety production and service guarantee work meeting to arrange and deploy safety production and service guarantee work in the tourism market during the Spring Festival holiday; around the key tasks during the Spring Festival holiday, the “Yucheng District 2023 Spring Festival Holiday Tourism Service Reception Guarantee Plan” and issued relevant departments; relevant departments jointly carried out pre-holiday safety production inspections, mainly focusing on fire prevention, flood prevention, food safety, electricity, gas, roads, tourist chartered cars, special equipment and other aspects. Effectively eliminate potential safety hazards.

During the Spring Festival holiday, we will focus on comprehensive inspections and investigations of hidden dangers in high-risk amusement facilities such as Yuntaishan hot air balloon low-altitude experience equipment, Bifengxia rail transit, and rainbow slides, so as to prevent “sick” operation and ensure the safety of tourists.

A series of activities will be carried out around the theme of “Traveling Sichuan in Peace, Pandas Visiting Ya’an, Yucheng Comes to the New Year”. Integrating technology and fashion elements into the urban area, the “Hymn of the Times · Courtesy of the New Year” – 2023 Yucheng District New Year Concert was held. Thousands of drone performances continued from New Year’s Eve to the second day of the New Year, in Zhenghuang, No. 1 Jiang’an and other characteristic blocks. Held a night tour market, launched more than 10 performances such as hip-hop dance, face-changing Sichuan opera, stilt acrobatics, clown parade, iron flower, etc.; held the first Xikang Temple Fair, which was popular and popular, and CCTV, Sichuan TV, etc. The media carried out publicity reports. Shangli Ancient Town held the New Year’s Cultural Festival, and continued to carry out folk performances and tea-horse trade activities during the holidays; Haizishan launched a series of activities such as “Having fun in Haizishan without going out of Chuanyu during the Chinese New Year”; The newly promoted hot air balloon check-in place; Yuntai Mountain Scenic Area has launched a hot air balloon low-altitude experience project, attracting many tourists to visit and experience a variety of holiday activities, which greatly enhances tourists’ willingness to travel and allows tourists to experience the unique rainy city year.

In order to stimulate consumption in the holiday tourism market, achieve a “good start” in tourism consumption, and help increase consumption in the tourism market in the first quarter of 2023, Yucheng District has launched a series of tourism consumption activities. Issue travel coupons to citizens of Ya’an and Chengdu; carry out the “Taste of Yucheng’s Qiya Food Activity” and offer full discounts on gourmet consumption to create a strong New Year’s flavor in the characteristic food street; carry out the 2023 New Year Shopping Festival in Wanda Plaza, and carry out the following The shopping festival mainly includes sausages and bacon, fresh fruits, and New Year gifts, and at the same time, shopping coupons are issued to subsidize citizens and friends; continue to expand the registration of Ya’an Tourism Card, and vigorously promote the Ya’an Tourism Card through the official website, WeChat official account, Douyin and other channels; improve the use of the card Actively encourage people who have applied for the one-card to go to various scenic spots to play; Bifengxia Scenic Spot launched free tickets and special offers for the Zodiac Rabbit Zoo to continue to promote the Spring Festival holiday and Yucheng cultural tourism consumption in the first quarter.

The transportation department has formulated a work plan to ensure smooth traffic during the Spring Festival holiday. For key tourist roads and major congestion points such as the Yashang line, it will strengthen coordination and cooperation with counterparts, strengthen road surface control and emergency duty, and do its best to ensure smooth traffic. Innovatively carry out voluntary services, set up tourism service volunteer posts at the exit of the northern suburbs of the expressway, Jinjiguan and other points, distribute Yucheng tourism promotional materials, and provide tourism consultation and other services for tourists. More than 3,000 temporary parking spaces have been opened free of charge for party and government agencies, enterprises and institutions, and schools, effectively solving the problem of difficult parking. Strengthen information push. Through the new media platform, the “Rain City Hi Chinese New Year” series of tweets was launched, and various information pushes such as services, weather, road traffic, navigation and guidance were continuously strengthened, so as to provide convenience for tourists to travel.

