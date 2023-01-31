The number of tourists received and the total tourism revenue both rank among the top three in the province

Why is tourism in Chenzhou so popular during the Spring Festival holiday?

All-media reporter Li Bingjun of Huasheng Online Correspondent Jiang Jingyou

During the Spring Festival holiday in 2023, Chenzhou City will receive 1.4505 million tourists, with a total tourism revenue of 1.489 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 87.78% and 88.04% respectively. The number of tourists received and the total tourism income are both among the top three in the province, and the growth rate is also among the top three in the province.

Why is tourism in Chenzhou so popular?

The answer lies in “holding meetings to prosper the city”.

Pre-holiday warm-up, celebrities call

On November 20, 2022, after Chenzhou took over the flag of the 2nd Hunan Tourism Development Conference, the whole city quickly entered the wartime state of the Tourism Development Conference. Then, on December 26, Chenzhou held an activity to host the key projects of the second Hunan Tourism Development Conference. 119 projects were started and 115 projects were completed, with a total investment of 115 billion yuan.

On January 1 this year, the second Hunan Tourism Development Conference swearing-in meeting kicked off in Chenzhou City. “Fight to the last stand, fight as hard as you can, attack tough battles, comprehensive decisive battles, and strictly supervise the battle.” Wu Jupei, secretary of the Chenzhou Municipal Party Committee, said that he will resolutely implement the decision-making deployment of the provincial party committee and the provincial government to “prosper the city” and speed up the construction of a “world tourist destination”.

How to face the “first battle” of the 2023 Spring Festival tour? Chenzhou warmed up in advance, and expanded the popularity and reputation of “Fucheng” through celebrity effects.

“Traveling all over the five continents, Chenzhou is the most beautiful. It was a shock to come to Chenzhou, but it is a pity not to come to Chenzhou. I am waiting for you in Chenzhou!” On January 3, Lin Dan, who attended the signing ceremony of the “Lindan Cup” badminton match settled in Chenzhou, was Attracted by the beautiful scenery of Chenzhou, we passionately invite badminton fans and guests from all over the world. “Global Chen” ushered in “Super Dan”, and the world champion Lin Dan endorsed Chenzhou, which attracted countless attention for a while.

Chenzhou strikes while the iron is hot, promotes festivals and preferential activities in all counties and urban areas of the city, and vigorously promotes a series of activities such as “Meeting in 98° True Hot Spring Fucheng Chenzhou for the New Year” and other activities. The new business card of “Cultural Capital”.

Touching Chinese characters Jiang Mengnan, singer Liu Yizhen from Chenzhou, well-known CCTV host Long Yang, well-known young writer Liu Tong have all gone online to build momentum for the 2nd Hunan Tourism Development Conference and call for tourism in Chenzhou.

Cultural power, stimulating consumption

The word “Chen” belongs to Chenzhou alone, and the local historical and cultural heritage is profound.

After the Hunan Daily launched the report “Starting from the word “Chen”” in all media, it aroused widespread attention.

Chenzhou took advantage of the opportunity to launch a “Chen” character relay event where no one in the world knows “Chen”. People from Chenzhou all over the country and even overseas joined in one after another. Various ideas such as the beautiful scenery of “Chen” and the meaning of “Chen” in “Chen” vividly interpret the word “Chen” and help Chenzhou become popular “out of the circle”.

“During the Spring Festival, the whole city highlights the strong taste of the New Year and presents a cultural feast for tourists who come to Chenzhou.” The person in charge of the Chenzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture, Tourism, Sports and Sports introduced that buying New Year’s goods, appreciating folk customs, and experiencing intangible cultural heritage items are essential for the New Year. Cultural feast, but this year is extraordinarily lively. After optimizing and adjusting the epidemic prevention policy, people from “Yangkang” joined the festive team one after another.

All counties and cities in Chenzhou City have taken action to organize various festivals and festivals. For example, Chenzhou Changjuan Cultural Tourism Resort held a series of intangible cultural heritage exhibitions and performances in the “Intangible Cultural Heritage New Year” series, and successively launched Suxian, Beihu, Linwu, Rucheng intangible cultural heritage experience special session, a variety of activities such as the traditional lion dance of the national drama, the ancient style of the New Year, the Linwu Nuo Opera, the red sandbar, the performance of intangible cultural heritage programs, and the experience of intangible cultural heritage workshops. , Attracting a large number of tourists and citizens to check in and experience.

Dongtou Yedu in Yongxing County is the first milestone of Xu Xiake’s travel in Hunan Province, and it is also the base of Xu Xiake’s research and study tour. At that time, Xu Xiake, a geographer and traveler in the Ming Dynasty, passed by here by boat, and left a poem of praise that “I have embraced the victories of mountains and rivers, and I will not feel discouraged after noon”. Yongxing County carried out activities to celebrate the New Year with “Xiake”, and tourists were overwhelming.

Chenzhou also held the online and offline consumption season event of “Struggling for the New Year of the Rabbit and Running for a New Journey” in Chenzhou Cultural Tourism. Among them, the offline cultural tourism consumption New Year’s goods festival organized 50 cultural tourism enterprises and merchants to carry out cultural tourism and intangible cultural heritage New Year’s goods exhibitions and sales activities in Chenzhou Changjuan Cultural Tourism Resort to activate the cultural tourism market and stimulate cultural tourism consumption. 300,000 yuan of electronic consumer coupons will be distributed on the spot. The intangible cultural heritage performance of Jiahe Accompanied by Wedding Song attracted citizens and tourists to visit Chenzhou Changjuan Cultural Tourism Resort, driving consumption of more than 1.5 million yuan.

Winter tourism, hot springs are the hottest

There are hot springs in 11 counties and urban areas of Chenzhou City. As the city’s unique winter leisure tourism product, bathing in hot springs attracts tourists from all over the world with its many items, good water quality, high health value, convenient transportation, etc. .

Especially after the optimization and adjustment of the epidemic prevention policy, Guangdong tourists who like to soak in hot springs flock here. The first choice is Rucheng County, the first of the four hot springs in South China. The rooms on the sixth day of the lunar new year are fully booked before the Spring Festival, and the rooms are full every day during the Spring Festival holiday.

According to the person in charge of Rucheng Hot Spring Tourist Resort, the resort received a total of 73,400 tourists during the Spring Festival holiday, a year-on-year increase of 263.31%, and its ticket revenue ranked among the top ten in the province.

In addition, Chenzhou Longnv Hot Spring received 11,900 people. Before the epidemic, the Mangshan Forest Hot Spring Hotel, which was the most popular among Hong Kong tourists, had full rooms for half a month from the New Year’s Eve to the seventh day of the first lunar month. During the Spring Festival holiday, all hot spring scenic spots in Chenzhou are operating at full capacity.

Mangshan Scenic Area also took advantage of the film “The Wandering Earth 2” to ignite topics, promote the popularity of “Tianxia Mangshan” out of the circle, and reshape the core positioning of the Tianxia Mangshan brand – “Fantasy Wonderland, Tianxia Mangshan”.

During the Spring Festival, “Mangshan Mountain in the World” dominated the hot searches on the whole Internet, and related topics such as “The Real-life Space Elevator of “The Wandering Earth 2″ is in Mangshan Mountain” were read more than 180 million times, becoming one of the most popular scenic spots in the beginning of 2023, attracting Countless tourists come to check in.