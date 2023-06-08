E-bike boom in 2022, but accessories and “spare parts” win this year – Cover News

2022 marked a real boom in electric bikes, so much so that on the Italian idealo portal, among the 10 most searched products in the ‘bikes & accessories’ category, 7 were different e-bike models.

This year, however, as emerges from a survey by the price comparison portal, searches relating to electric bicycles have recorded a 7% decrease. Perhaps because, thanks to inflation, the online purchase of new bicycles has slowed down, which has benefited the bicycle spare parts sector, which on the contrary is experiencing a golden age.

Forks, complete groupsets, batteries for electric bikes at +200%

Over the last 12 months, in fact, only 11% of those who searched online in the bike sector were actually looking for a new bike, compared to 37% who were looking for spare parts or accessories for their bikes.

It is no coincidence that in the top 20 products that have recorded the greatest growth in interest over the last 12 months, there are only two bicycles (racing and mountain bikes), compared to twelve accessories for repairs. In detail, forks, complete assemblies and batteries for electric bikes, which recorded a boom of over 200% compared to the previous year, seat posts (+83%), repair tools (+59%), bike trailers ( +51%), cycle computer (+50%), padlocks (+50%), pedals (+36%) and tires (+35%).

Inflation affects list prices

In the last two years, reports Ansa, the sector of spare parts and that of accessories for bicycles have marked an increase in interest respectively of over 25%, against a decrease of 1% linked to the actual bicycle sector.

In this, the role of inflation should not be underestimated, which has affected the list prices of bicycles in the last two years. On average, a children’s bike in 2023 cost around 23% more than the previous year, a city bike 10% more, while a road bike and an electric bike 6% more. Furthermore, due to the growth in demand, the ‘bicycle spare parts and accessories’ sector also recorded higher prices, in some cases even by more than 20%.

The districts most loved by city cyclists



But moving sustainably remains a priority for Italians, especially within big cities. Immobiliare.it has investigated which city districts are most coveted by cyclists, and has discovered that the Milanese Affori, Bovisa, is in first place, the Center of Turin in second, and the Milanese Città Studi, Susa, in third place. Just below the podium are two Roman districts, Eur, Torrino, Tintoretto, while Talenti, Monte Sacro, Nuovo Salario are in fifth position. Bologna also appears, but only in seventh place with Bolognina, Corticella, Pescarola.