ROMANO Canavese

The delivery of scholarships to the most deserving students among the 75 who came to Romano from all over Europe concluded the 2022 edition of the International Early Music Course organized by the Academy of Research and directed by Maestro Manuel Starapoli. Latvian violinist Marinna Purina received the most coveted award: the chance to give a professional concert. The other prizes were awarded by the jury to Nelu Vandersandt (recorder) from South Africa, and to the two Italians Noela Ontani (flute traversiere) and Chiara Pontoriero (singing). The jury also awarded the ‘encouragement’ scholarships to Sara Poggi (violin), Chiara Piras (violin), Irene Rizzi (viola), Danyel Mafrica (recorder), Enrico Sansone (recorder) and Gaia Masiero (oboe) ). Awards for ‘value, merit and commitment’ to Edoardo Deambrogio (harpsichord), Ilaria Sacchi (violone), Samuele Lovato (lute) and Filippo Borca (cello). The prizes were partly financed with the 1,200 euros of the donations collected on the occasion of the Antiqua concerts organized in 2022. The task of announcing the awarding of the prizes to the young talents of the courses was entrusted to the president of the Academy of Research Claudia Ferrero, flanked by the artistic directors Pietro Busca and Manuel Starapoli, who thanked the entire community of Romano, starting with the Municipality, the parish priest, local associations and Roman citizens, for the renewed hospitality in the symbolic places of the historic village. From Santa Marta to the Antica tower, the ice house, Palazzo Bellono, the parish church. –